H4 Blixen could be the new Call of Duty Warzone meta

Season Three of Call of Duty: Warzone has been one of the biggest seasons the Call of Duty community has seen so far. Codenamed "Classified Arms," players have been introduced to all new weapons, operators, perks, and map updates. Furthermore, players also got to witness the epic collision between the two titans, Godzilla and Kong, in Call of Duty: Operation Monarch.

With so much new content added to Call of Duty: Warzone, players have noticed a change in the current meta of weapons and perks. Modern Warfare and Cold War weapons seem to have taken a back seat as the newer Vanguard weapons run rampant in the new map, Caldera. Boasting one of the highest K/D ratios in the current season, the H4 Blixen promises to be the new Warzone meta.

Call of Duty: Warzone introduces the H4 Blixen

The COD community was introduced to the H4 Blixen on May 25, 2022 as additional content for the Season Three Reloaded update in Warzone. Codenamed "Submachine Gun India" for Vanguard, the H4 Blixen is definitely a force to be reckoned with in the SMG class.The weapon's power is matched by its difficulty to unlock it as part of a player's loadout, with the challenge being: Get 3 Slide Kills in a single match 15 times.

Standing in first place for having the highest K/D (Kill to Death ratio), according to wzranked.com, the H4 Blixen has an insane K/D of 1.80, more than 0.50 of NZ-41's number, which currently stands in second place with a K/D of 1.30. The H4 Blixen is excellent at close quarters with both its full-auto and burst-fire firemodes. The H4 Blixen is available in the shop as ‘Space Industry’ Blueprint (as part of the Job Weld Done Bundle) or can be unlocked for free by completing the in-game challenge.

H4 Blixen stats

The H4 Blixen is a solid pick as a primary weapon or as a secondary SMG when paired with a sniper rifle. The weapon's stats are as follows:

Damage: 30-44

Magazine size: 36-54(7.62 Gorenko) / 32 (.45 ACP) / 72 (9mm)

Rate of Fire: 568 RPM

Reload Time: 2.25s

H4 Blixen loadout

Being a rather versatile weapon, the H4 Blixen can meet the needs of most players. A generalized and well-balanced loadout for the weapon is listed below:

Recoil Booster

Jonsson 9" RMK

Slate Reflector

Removed Stock

M1941 Hand Stop

7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags

Hatched Grip

Ever since its launch in May, the H4 Blixen seems to be witnessing a rising pick-rate amongst the Call of Duty community, with general usage seeming to indicate that the weapon is quite balanced and may or may not need much changes in upcoming updates.

