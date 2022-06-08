5 most overpowering guns in Call of Duty history

The Call of Duty franchise is undoubtedly one of the most renowned first-person shooter game series. Not only is it known for its fast-paced arcade-style fps gameplay and Activision’s history of launching a new Call of Duty title every year, but they are also notorious for releasing overpowered guns with little-to-no balancing.

Weapon balancing is an important and healthy practice that game developers need to keep in mind in order to promote a healthy environment and player base. This could come as a challenge to the developers, more so when the game contains a large collection of weaponry tailored to fit a certain playstyle or even designed to be versatile.

These are the most overpowered Call of Duty guns

Call of Duty has a remarkable range of weapons in every title launched so far, and with new titles released every year, the list grows longer. Yet throughout Call of Duty’s history some weapons have left their fair share of significance in the community.

5) M16A4 (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare)

The M16 from COD: Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

When it comes to burst weapons in any fps title, they are always overlooked, but not this one. The M16A4 or more popularly known as the M16 was the most dominant plaything in Call of Duty 4. With a base damage of 30–40 and a one-burst kill range close to 20 meters, it is a guaranteed one-burst kill and is a gun you do not wish to come in front of its line of fire.

Though the M16A4 falls in the assault rifle category and is preferably used in larger maps, its true strength is witnessed at close range. The damage combined with the burst fire provides an easy one-burst knockout with little to no recoil.

If it still isn’t convincing enough, add in stopping power and the player gets menacing burst-fire damage of 42-56. M16A4 has been a fan favorite of COD: 4 players, and its latest addition to COD: Cold War has players getting a taste of its glory.

Base damage: 30-40

Damage (with Stopping Power): 42-56

Headshot Damage Multiplier: 1.4x

Rate of Fire (in sec): 0.065

Reload Time (in sec): 2(non-empty) - 2.365(empty)

4) UMP-45 (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)

The UMP-45 from COD: Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The UMP-45 is an all-time favorite for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players. Available to all without requiring any unlocking, the UMP-45 dominated the multiplayer lobbies at all levels.

With a 40 damage output and 35 damage after a 20-meter range, it is a guaranteed three-shot kill at all distances. The UMP-45 acts like an assault rifle while being in the submachine gun genre.

Though being a submachine gun, the UMP-45 has the slowest rate of fire of 666 RPM. Yet its high damage output nullifies that weakness. The UMP-45 also had a comparatively stronger recoil than other SMGs in the game. This issue is also balanced by its relatively non-obstructive and smaller iron-sight.

Base Damage: 40-35

Rate of Fire: 666RPM

Magazine Size: 25 (SP) / 32-48 (MP)

Reload Time: 2.5s (loaded) / 3.03s (unloaded)

Shots to Kill: 2-3(SP) / 3(MP)

3)The Proteus Sniper (Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare)

The Proteus Sniper from COD: Infinite Warfare (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, though one of Activision's weaker and lacklustre releases, had its fair share of moments when it came to introducing new mechanics and guns. But the most notable and infamous of them has to be the Proteus Sniper.

This weapon’s reputation comes from its insane hip-fire accuracy and ability to one-shot any opponent in the player’s line of sight. The community promptly labeled this gun as having an “aimbot”. The gunplay this weapon provided with its 6-8 magazine size was montage worthy.

Being a hybrid weapon, the weapon could be used both as a shotgun as well a sniper rifle. Originally launched as a DLC weapon, this weapon dominated the Hardcore mode in COD: Infinite Warfare due to its ‘aimbot’ glitch justifies its place on this list.

Infinity Ward was quick to address this issue yet this weapon’s notoriety wasn’t forgotten by the community.

Base Damage: 30x4(Sniper Mode) / 30x8 (Shotgun Mode)

Magazine Size: 9 (Sniper Mode) / 8 (Shotgun Mode)

Fire-mode: Pump-action

Damage multiplier: ~1.3x (Upper Body)

Drop-off Range: 51m

2) The Model 1887 [Akimbo] (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)

The Model 1887 from COD: Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The Model 1887 is a classic shotgun in Call of Duty history. Unlockable at level 67 in COD: Modern Warfare 2, this weapon is the last unlockable shotgun in the game. However, what makes this gun stand out to the Call of Duty community is the combination of Akimbo and Stopping Power perks.

Akimbo weapons have been known to dominate COD gameplay. With the ability to dual-wield, players are more drawn to the idea of doubling a weapon’s supposed damage output. Add in the cooler-looking reload and wielding animation, the akimbo perk is never forgotten.

This gun predates the Proteus sniper when it comes to being what can be called ’broken' and though the developers balanced this gun, it is still remembered to this day for its sheer dominance.

Base Damage: 160-280 (20-35 per pellet)

Pellets to Kill: 3-4

Magazine Size: 5(SP) / 7 (MP)

Max Range:11.25m(Akimbo) - 15m

Fire Rate: 41RPM

Streamlabs @streamlabs you may be old, but are you pre-nerf MW2 Models 1887 Akimbo old? you may be old, but are you pre-nerf MW2 Models 1887 Akimbo old? https://t.co/KkdTYkG5Tk

1) The 205 Brecci Shotgun (Call of Duty: Black Ops 3)

The 205 Brecci Shotgun from COD: Black Ops 3 (Image via Activision)

The COD: Black Ops Series had been Activision’s one of the most profitable lineups for first-person shooter titles. And with every Call of Duty title, the developers are bound to slip an overpowered gun into their games. But no one takes the cake as being the most overpowered and without a doubt the most dominant in a COD lobby from the 205 Brecci Shotgun.

The 205 Brecci though seemed like a regular new shotgun in the COD series, has had its fair share of potential on the field. With a headshot multiplier of 1.4x and extremely tight pellets spread when ADS-ing, the Brecci was superior in skilled hands.

The Brecci’s notoriety as being overpowered was due to the two-three shots to kill. On top of that, combining it with the Jitter Mod gave it a fire rate close to an AR.

This weapon is known by the community for its ease of use and overpowered nature with the Jitter Mod. The lobbies swarmed with 205 Brecci the moment any player used it. The developers were soon to take action and issue a balance update, yet the Brecci continued its dominance and annoyance in every lobby it was used in.

Base Damage: 10-50[x8] (SP) / 33-50[x8] (MPP)

Shots to Kill: 2-3

Headshot Multiplier: 1.4x

Magazine Size: 12 shells

Rate of Fire: 187 RPM [PC] / 212 RPM [CONSOLE]

This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

