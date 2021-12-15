Call of Duty: Vanguard sniper rifles ranked

Call of Duty: Vanguard supports a variety of weapon types for players to choose from. While some may prefer the up-close and personal touch of a shotgun blast to the face, others enjoy sniping at their targets from a mile away.

While the rest of the weapon categories are viable options for both long and short-range targets, sniper rifles are mainly effective from a distance. Lining up a shot with a sniper rifle requires more precision than spraying bullets with a submachine gun in Call of Duty: Vanguard. As such, the feeling of satisfaction is immense when a sniper bags that perfect stealth kill, where the opponent never saw it coming

With five sniper rifles available at the time of writing, here's how they could be ranked in the context of their functionability and relative superiority.

Call of Duty: Vanguard: Which sniper rifle works best in-game?

5) Lee-Enfield

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, the Lee-Enfield is the standard rifle used by the British corps. It's a bolt-action rifle that has been present in different iterations of the game over the years. The rifle is exclusive to the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign mode and can be picked up from dead British NPC (non-player characters) soldiers. It's the starting rifle for the Battle of El Alamein mission.

4) PTRS-41

The PTRS-41 is a large-bodied anti-tank sniper rifle that has made a return in Call of Duty: Vanguard as the Gorenko anti-tank rifle. It has the highest single-shot damage of any weapon in the game and players can be assured of takedowns with one hit. However, the Gorenko also has a substantial amount of recoil and comes with a small magazine, which makes it suboptimal in fast-paced multi-player matches in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

3) Mosin-Nagant

The Soviet classic is back in Call of Duty: Vanguard as the 3-Line rifle and packs a solid punch. It may not be the strongest sniper rifle in the game, but players can still rely on the Mosin-Nagant's reliability and damage potential. It one-shots any opponent with an upper torso shot, so there's no doubting its damage. However, it's really slow to aim with, making it a viable option for the bigger maps only.

2) Arisaka Type 99

The Type-99 is a Japanese bolt-action rifle and it is an improvement on the 3-Line rifle, with better speeds. While it didn't make the top of our list, the base rifle can be improved substantially with the right build to give it more mobility and quicker ADS (aim-down-sight). Like the Gorenko and 3-Line, the Arisaka dishes out substantial damage.

1) Kar98k

This German sniper rifle is the best sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It does tremendous damage and has the capability to "one-shot" any opponent with a bullet to the chest or above. Unlike the other four names, the Kar98k has amazing mobility and ridiculously fast ADS-time. It is hands down the most aggressive and best sniper rifle to use in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

