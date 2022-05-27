The best M16 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Choosing the right weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone can seem a little overwhelming. With so many different options to choose from and so many different weapon types, new players can often find themselves struggling to find the right loadout.

Assault rifles are one of the most versatile weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone. They are generally effective in the mid-long range and are easy to use.

The M16 is an assault rifle that fires in bursts; it's a burst rifle. This weapon performs better in long-range combat, but with the right loadout, it can excel at any range.

That said, to truly master this weapon, players must learn to control the weapon's burst fire. Missing shots can put players in a very bad situation, giving the enemy a chance to fight back, so players will want to practice their aim with this weapon.

This is the best M16 loadout that Call of Duty: Warzone players can use in Season 3

Using this loadout, created by YouTuber ZLaner, players will be able to quickly and accurately destroy anyone they face in combat in just two bursts. In fact, hitting the right areas on a target can even bring them down in just one accurate burst.

This loadout will shake up the meta of Rebirth Island in the right hands.

Creating the ultimate two-burst loadout for the M16 in Call of Duty: Warzone

The first thing that players will want to do is lower the recoil of this weapon. By making the weapon easier to control, they will be able to land more shots. Nevertheless, the M16 is always going to have some vertical recoil, but the good thing is that players can learn to control it with practice.

After recoil, the next thing that will need to be adjusted is the optics. Having quality optics with enough zoom can help players get more headshots.

Now, it's time to increase the stopping power of the weapon. This is accomplished by using a particular barrel and muzzle to increase the rate of fire as well as the bullet velocity. This will come in handy when trading fire against fully-automatic assault rifles.

Finally, having a magazine with the right amount of bullets is important, as reloading in combat can be a death sentence. Using the 45 Rnd is the way to go here.

The fully completed two-burst loadout for this weapon should look like this:

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 16.3″ Titanium

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd

The M16 is not the most meta but can be extremely potent

Not everything needs to be a meta-choice in order to be effective in Call of Duty: Warzone. In fact, sometimes, players can be caught off guard by skilled enemies with weapons that are not in the meta. And while the M16 is not a meta weapon, in the right hands, it can destroy anyone unfortunate enough to stand at its barrel-end.

Players just need to practice being accurate with this weapon, and they can expect to win more games.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh