What makes Call of Duty Warzone's AS44 one of the best assault rifles in the game

When it comes to the preference of weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone, a handful of them are the most selected and get a slot in the loadout of players. One such weapon is the AS44. This assault rifle is known to deal a great amount of damage with a manageable amount of recoil.

TrueGameData, a Warzone data analyst, has announced that the AS44 is one of the best weapons for the game's Battle Royale mode. Despite a plethora of meta-changing updates being showered upon the game, this weapon has managed to secure its spot in players' loadouts for a prolonged period.

Why is the AS44 assault rifle preferred so much in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone offers a great arsenal for players to finalize their loadouts with. Assault rifles are the most preferred primary weapon as these can deal a substantial amount of damage even from a distance. These weapons are categorized under various tiers, and the AS44 belongs to the 'A Tier' list of assault rifles in the game.

Recently, TrueGameData has announced that the AS44 is the best weapon for the Battle Royale mode if players take the time to master it. He is a Warzone data analyst and has given some solid suggestions as to why the weapon is considered one of the best.

The main talking point about the AS44 is its fire rate, bullet velocity, and time-to-kill (TTK). Being an assault rifle, it comes with a good amount of recoil, but it can be enhanced with the help of certain attachments. It has the best TTK in the 0 to 30-meter range, allowing players to take down opponents quickly.

Here are some of the best AS44 loadouts for Call of Duty Warzone:

Loadout 1

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Kovalevskaya 615mm

Kovalevskaya 615mm Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Kovalevskaya Custom

Kovalevskaya Custom Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .30 Russian Short 60 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 60 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Steady

Steady Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Loadout 2

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Zac 650MM Precision

: Zac 650MM Precision Optic : SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock : Zac 12B Custom

: Zac 12B Custom Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Proficiency : Momentum

: Momentum Perk 1: Steady

Steady Perk 2: Fully Loaded

It must be remembered that the weapon will still have a decent amount of recoil. However, with enough practice, players will get used to it just like any other multiplayer game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu