'WhosImmortal' showcases Cooper Carbine meta loadout in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

The Season 4 patch in Call of Duty Warzone has caused Cooper Carbine to become a top-tier meta weapon.

Season 4 'Mercenaries of Fortune' patch of Call of Duty Warzone has brought plenty of exciting new content to the game. From the brand new map of Fortune's Keep to significant improvements to the map of Caldera, the new patch has a lot more to offer.

The patch also introduces armored SUVs as a means of transport in the game, along with new game modes, weapons, skins and many more.

But the major change that comes with this patch is the reshuffle of the stats of various in-game weapons. This patch has caused a significant rearrangement in the list of top-tier meta weapons.

The Cooper Carbine Assault Rifle (AR) has received buffs to its minimum and maximum damage value, along with a recoil intensity adjustment. These changes have caused Cooper Carbine to be a top-tier meta weapon in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4.

WhosImmortal's meta loadout for Cooper Carbine in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

'WhosImmortal' is a first-rate Call of Duty Warzone player and a popular YouTube influencer. He is known in the Call of Duty Warzone community for his excellent analysis of the meta and top-notch loadouts for the various weapons in the game.

In one of his recent YouTube videos, 'WhosImmortal' states that with the various changes to the weapon stats of the game, Cooper Carbine is back in the meta and is better than most players think. He also revealed a meta build for the AR and exhibited its potential in an exciting match in Fortune's Keep.

Cooper Carbine is a Vanguard AR known among the Call of Duty Warzone players for its SMG-like rate of fire and minimalistic recoil. The recoil of this assault rifle is so low that it is considered the AR with the most negligible recoil in the history of Call of Duty Warzone. This Vanguard weapon can also be an excellent choice for beginners and casual game players.

According to 'WhosImmortal,' the best attachments for Cooper Carbine in Season 4 are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Ragdoll G45 Skeletal

Ragdoll G45 Skeletal Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Cooper Carbine (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The MX Silencer is the choice for barrel attachment as it improves vertical and horizontal recoil control and increases the gun's damage range. The attachment also provides sound suppression and thus prevents the players from being pinged on the map mini-map when firing the weapon.

22" Cooper Custom is the best barrel attachment for this gun as it improves the stability of the weapon while firing by a significant amount. This barrel also increases the fire rate and damage range of this weapon.

The G16 2.5x is an excellent mid-range scope for this gun as it provides a clear view angle even when the player is aiming down the scope (ADS). The scope also reduces the visual recoil while firing the weapon.

The Ragdoll G45 Skeletal stock is recommended for this build as it improves the operator's sprint-to-fire and overall movement speed. The Cooper Carbine has such minimal recoil that Stocks do not need to provide more control or recoil management.

Adding up the M1941 Hand Stop for grip and Hatched rear grip will improve the weapon's horizontal and vertical recoil control. Hatched Grip also provides finch resistance while firing the weapon.

The 9mm 60 Round Drums are the choice of magazine for the Cooper Carbine. The magazine improves the gun's recoil control, fire rate, accuracy and ADS speed. The magazine comes with 60 bullets, enough to down an entire squad of enemies without reloading the weapon. Lengthened ammunition increases the muzzle velocity of the gun.

Tight Grip improves the recoil and accuracy of the weapon during sustained firing and the Fully Loaded perk causes the weapon to have the maximum ammunition count when it is equipped from loadout crates.

According to 'WhosImmortal,' this is the best setup for Cooper Carbine for Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone. This exceptional AR is a beast in the current mid-long range meta of the game.

