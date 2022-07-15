Top 5 close-range weapons for Call of Duty Warzone Rebirth Island after July 7 update

The Season 4 patch of Call of Duty Warzone has caused quite a significant shift to the weapon meta of the game.

The Mercenaries of Fortune patch has been live for quite some time and received its latest update on July 7 — which also brought Rebirth Island back to the playlist. It is one of the smaller maps of Call of Duty Warzone and is a remake based on Alcatraz from the Blackout Mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Combat on Rebirth Island mainly comprises fast-paced close-quarter gunfights along with some mid-range engagements as the map is filled with closely placed multi-tier buildings. Thus, the presence of a weapon with high mobility and yet very fast Time-to-Kill (TTK) is a must in loadouts.

The focus of this article will be on the top five close range weapons that any player would love to take to Rebirth Island.

5 exceptional weapons for close-quarter fights on Rebirth Island in Call of Duty Warzone

1) H4 Blixen

H4 Blixen, or as it is known by the other name Carl Gustav, is one of the deadliest close-range weapons that is currently present in Call of Duty Warzone. It was added to the game during the Season 3 Reloaded patch and has since held the title of a top-tier close-range weapon.

This Vanguard SMG is famous among the player base for its high mobility and terrifying damage value. Despite having a moderate rate of fire, the gun has a theoritical TTK value of just 600ms in the close-quarters. When all of these qualities are taken into consideration, players can get their hands on a near-perfect weapon for Rebirth Island.

The best attachments to bring out the maximum potential of H4 Blixen are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Bergstrom 17" F3

Bergstrom 17" F3 Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition - Sunsonic

Sunsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

2) Marco 5

Marco 5 is the latest SMG that was added to Warzone with the release of Season 4 Patch. According to the Call of Duty blog, the gun can be described as a “high mobility submachine gun, accurate from the hip with excellent close-range stopping power.” It is also the first SMG in the game to sport an Akimbo perk.

This Call of Duty Vanguard SMG boasts high mobility and a fire rate of 779 rounds per minute. The gun also has a managable recoil and has a blistering TTK of 539ms up to nine meters.

The best setup for the Marco 5 SMG is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 240mm VL

Botti 240mm VL Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Gung Ho

Gung Ho Perk 2 - Quick

3) Armaguerra 43

Armaguerra 43 came to Call of Duty Warzone with the integration of Vanguard in the game. It is a very balanced SMG with good recoil control, substantial damage, and a competitive fire rate. This is one of the few SMGs in the game that can be considered a jack of all trades, and is an excellent weapon to engage enemies from close-to-mid range.

The Armaguerra 43 boasts a fire rate of 984 rounds per minute, and has a TTK value of 671ms up to 9 meters. It is a choice of weapon for a significant number of players and is an excellent choice for Rebirth Island.

The best attachments for Armaguerra 43 are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 570mm Precisione

Botti 570mm Precisione Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - Quick

4) Type 100

Type 100 is a rapid-fire high-mobility SMG that is known among the players for its incredible strafing potential. The World War 2 era weapon has been a part of Call of Duty Warzone since Vanguard's integration. Before the arrival of Marco 5, this weapon was regarded as the gun with the lowest TTK.

Type 100 is a bit different from the usual convention of SMG as it can maintain its maintain jaw-dropping TTK value of 560ms up to a distance of 20 meters. This SMG has a fire rate of 857 rounds per minute and is highly recommended to tackle the close-quarters of Rebirth Island.

The best setup for Type 100 is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Shiraishi T100

Shiraishi T100 Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2 - On Hand

5) Sten

Sten is a rapid fire short range SMG that was added to Call of Duty Warzone with Vanguard's integration. Before the Season 4 patch, it was considered a subpar SMG that couldn't stand up to its more successful brethren. But the 'Mercenaries of Fortune' patch has definitely been the herald of good fortune for this gun.

Sten has received a significant buff to its maximum and minimum damage value with the Season 4 patch and is very competitive in this current season. The gun has a fire rate of 968 rounds per minute and has a TTK of 620ms — up to a distance of 12 meters.

The best attachments for Sten are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Optics - SA 32S

SA 32S Stock - Gawain Para

Gawain Para Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1- Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2 - Quick

When it comes to the current close-range meta in Call of Duty Warzone, Vanguard SMGs are the top placeholders on the list. Despite the changes to the stats of the weapons that came with the Season 4 patch, very few of Warzone's can match up to the sheer kill-potential of Vanguard guns.

These are the five short range weapons that any Call of Duty Warzone player would love to have in their custom loadouts for Rebirth Island.

