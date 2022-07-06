YouTube influencer 'Chuck' discloses MP40 meta build for Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 update has been the source of exciting and welcoming changes to the gun meta of the game.

The Call of Duty Warzone 'Mercenaries of Fortune' patch has dramatically impacted the game and its community. The update has brought tons of changes to the existing map of Caldera, along with the addition of the new Resurgence Fortune's Keep map. Players can now simultaneously enjoy three maps in Call of Duty Warzone.

The new update has also brought in a brand new armored SUV to the game along with four brand new weapons and game modes. The new patch has also caused significant changes to the weapons' meta of the game.

MP40 has always been one of the favored close-range SMGs for the playerbase. The community well-liked the gun for its easy-to-control recoil and lightning-fast Time-to-Kill (TTK) value. It is the perfect weapon to get close to the enemies and send them to meet their makers before they can even blink.

Call of Duty Warzone player and YouTube influencer 'Chuck' showcased his newly updated Season 4 MP40 build in his recent video. He feels that the MP40 is still a dominant close-range weapon and is still very fun to use in the latest season.

Since its introduction to the game, the MP40 has quickly climbed up the list to become the most go-to Call of Duty Vanguard SMG for players

With a fire rate of 779 bullets per minute, this close-range SMG has an excellent reputation for close-quarters combat.

According to 'Chuck,' the MP40 is 'super fun, super good here in the new season' and the best attachments for the gun are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Krausnick 317mm 04B

Krausnick 317mm 04B Optics - Krasunick IS01M

Krasunick IS01M Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Steady

Steady Perk 2 - Quick

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 MP40 (Image via YouTube/Chuck)

The Recoil Booster is an integral part of any Vanguard SMG build and will significantly boost the fire rate of the MP40. Along with this, the Krausnick 317mm 04B is the choice of barrel attachment. The barrel will make the gun highly accurate and controllable and improve the gun's steadiness by reducing the scope-sway and gun-bob.

The Krausnick IS02M Iron Sight is highly recommended for this weapon. MP40 is one of the few Call of Duty Warzone guns with a clear line of sight when the player is aiming down the sight (ADS). Iron Sight will also help decrease the ADS time of the weapon.

For a close-range build for MP40, Removed Stock is the best option to choose from. This will result in the gun having a much better hip-fire accuracy and a remarkable increase in movement speed.

The Removed Stock also causes a downgrade in accuracy and control, which can be balanced with the SG98 Compact foregrip. The fore-grip helps keep the gun steady and improves the movement speed when the player is ADSed.

The 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags is the choice of magazine for this weapon. The magazine will help increase the weapon's recoil control, movement speed, ADS speed and fire rate.

This is a must-have attachment for the weapon as it will boost 148 rounds per minute to the default fire rate of the weapon. This should be paired with the Lengthened bullets to get that extra muzzle velocity.

Taped Grip is the current meta rear-grip for most SMGs in the game. This rear grip gives a huge uplift to the aim stability, movement speed, weapon swap quickness and sprint-to-fire speed of the gun.

Steady helps improve the movement speed while the player is aiming down the sight of the gun and Quick will boost the operator's overall movement speed.

Mp40 is still a top-tier meta SMG in the game, which any Call of Duty Warzone player would love to have in their custom loadouts. This fast-firing, close-range SMG is still mighty in Season 4.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far