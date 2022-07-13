'Chuck' reveals meta Sten loadout for Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

The latest Season 4 patch of Call of Duty Warzone has resulted in a drastic shift in the game's meta. The release of Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 'Mercenaries of Fortune' patch has led to many changes in the title. The patch has introduced a brand new map called Fortune's Keep and the playerbase is delighted by its addition to the game.

The patch has also brought major changes to vegetation on the map of Caldera. The map now sports fifty percent less vegetation and many smaller Points of Interest (POIs). Furthermore, it has also brought in a Verdansk-esque Storage Town on the south-western side of Mines.

But the most important change that comes with this patch is the shift in Warzone's gun meta. The latest patch adds four brand new weapons to the game along with major changes to the stats of the already existing guns.

Meta loadout for Sten in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

'Chuck' is a popular YouTube influencer and an exceptional Call of Duty Warzone player, who is also known in the Warzone community for providing top-grade loadouts for meta weapons.

In one of his recent videos, he revealed the loadout for one of the Vanguard SMGs, stating that despite it not being talked about much, the Sten is an "unbelievably good" SMG in Season 4. He then showcased a particular build for the Sten and exhibited its potential in a match on Fortune's Keep.

The Sten is a short-range rapid-fire SMG that was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Vanguard integration. The gun didn't gain much popularity previously due to its subpar performance in comparison to the top-tier meta SMGs. However, Season 4 has introduced some exciting changes to the weapon, with it receiving a significant buff to its maximum and minimum damage values.

The gun has also gained a buff for its mid-range damage. These buffs have turned the Sten into a very powerful close quarters combat weapon with a Time-to-Kill (TTK) of just 620ms up to 12 meters.

According to Chuck, the ideal way to optimize the SMG is to increase recoil control so as to completely exploit its impressive fire-rate of 968 Rounds per Minute. The attachments that he has chosen are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Gawain Para

Gawain Para Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2 - Quick

Call of Duty Warzone Sten loadout (Image via Chuck/YouTube)

The Recoil Booster and SA65mm Rapid Barrel will help increase the weapon's fire-rate. Additionally, the barrel will also improve horizontal recoil by a significant margin. The Slate Reflector is a wonderful choice of optics for this SMG. It has a very clear line of sight that is crucial when engaging enemies at close range.

The Gawain Para stock will improve the player's sprint to fire time and movement speed of the weapon. The M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel attachment will enhance the horizontal and vertical recoil control even more.

The 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags is one of the key attachments for this build. Not only will it improve the recoil control and accuracy of the gun, it will also buff up the movement speed and ADS speed of the weapon. But the most important buff that this attachment provides is a whooping 123 rounds per minute increase to its base fire-rate.

In terms of bullets, the ideal choice is Lengthened as it improves the muzzle velocity of the SMG. The Taped Reargrip will further improve on aiming stability, movement speed, weapon swap quickness, and sprint to fire speed.

Choosing the Acrobatic perk will increase the player's base movement speed and sprinting movement speed while using this weapon. Having the Quick perk alongside it will further boost movement speed.

With this loadout, the weapon is fully optimized, thanks to improvements in movement speed, recoil control, and fire-rate. These attachments will turn the SMG into a formidable close quarters weapon capable of mowing down enemies with ease.

The Sten can be paired with any mid to long-range meta weapon like the NZ-41, M13, or BAR, so that all engagement ranges are covered. As of right now, the Vanguard Sten certainly has great potential in Call of Duty Warzone's Season 4 and players should definitely give it a go on small maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep.

