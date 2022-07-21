Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: Release date and time for all regions 

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch is on the horizon, and with the July 20 announcement posted on the Call of Duty official blog, players now know the exact time and date at which the patch will go live.

The official disclosure of the Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch has poured oil into the boiling pit of excitement that is the Warzone fanbase.

The announcement post has divulged new information about what can be expected from the Season 4 Reloaded mid-season update.

The upcoming patch will bring in new events, weapons, operators, skins, and more new content to the game.

Release date and time of Season 4 Reloaded patch in Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch is a highly anticipated update for the playerbase. The upcoming patch will bring quite some new spine-tingling content to the title.

The Season 4 Reloaded patch will go live on July 27 and the expected release times for various regions are as follows:

9.00 AM PDT (Pacific Daylight Time)

12.00 PM EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

5.00 PM BST (British Summer Time)

6.00 PM CEST (Central European Summer Time)

9.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

1.00 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) (July 28)

The upcoming patch will bring crowd-favorite zombie game modes back to the title. Fans can look into the Rebirth of the Dead event, which will be a zombie-based battle royale match between ten quad teams on Rebirth Island.

The patch will also introduce the Portable Redeployment Balloon field upgrade into the game and a short-duration nitro boost for armored SUVs.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Vargo-S (Image via Activision)

The Vargo S Assault Rifle (AR) will also be added to the game as part of the upcoming patch. Call of Duty's official blog describes this weapon as a high-fire-rate gun, which is also very accurate. This AR might turn out to be the next top-tier meta mid-long range weapon.

The patch will also introduce three new operators to the game in the form of Ikenna Olowe and T-800, T-1000 terminator models. These three operators can be unlocked by purchasing their respective bundles.

Release date and time for Call of Duty Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded update

The upcoming update for Call of Duty Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded will go live on July 26 and the release time for the different regions is as follows:

9.00 AM PDT (Pacific Daylight Time)

12.00 PM EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

5.00 PM BST (British Summer Time)

6.00 PM CEST (Central European Summer Time)

9.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

1.00 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) (July 27)

The upcoming patch will introduce a new map to Call of Duty Vanguard. The Desolation will be a brand new medium-sized multiplayer for the title.

The new map is based on a labyrinthine village directly cut into a mountainside with a flame-laden plane crash on a nearby cliffside.

Desolation map in Vanguard (Image via Activision)

The new map will mainly feature close-range combat among the players as they traverse through winding alleys and confirmed shanties all over the map.

Players will also have to keep an eye out for enemies on rooftops and above-ground walkways that are present in abundance.

The upcoming Season 4 Reloaded patch has a lot of expectations to stand up to. With the success of the Season 4 patch, players will be on the lookout for even better content in the next patch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far