Call of Duty Warzone: Top 5 weapons with lowest recoil in Season 4

Call of Duty Warzone is notorious for its sheer number of weapons and equipment. The list is so extensive that it gets difficult for players to choose their firearms.

The current Season 4 meta in Call of Duty Warzone is filled with guns that can eliminate enemies in the blink of an eye. But these low time-to-kill (TTK) weapons are often associated with hard-to-control recoil. Thus, it is difficult for beginners and casual users to use these guns to their fullest potential.

Five near-zero recoil weapons in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

The current season of Call of Duty Warzone has a substantial list of top-tier meta firearms. But not everyone can use these guns to their maximum capability, mainly because they often have a hard-to-control recoil that can't be properly mitigated with their available attachments.

When it comes to gunfights in Call of Duty Warzone, nobody can deny the fact that gamers who land a larger number of shots faster than their opponents are most likely to come out of the engagement alive. Thus, an operator with a low TTK weapon with bad recoil might lose against an opponent with a low recoil weapon with a slightly higher TTK.

1) Cooper Carbine

The Cooper Carbine is known among players for its frightening killing potential in the current season of Call of Duty Warzone. But that does not change the fact that this Vanguard Assault Rifle has the lowest recoil in the history of Warzone.

The Cooper Carbine is a very easy-to-use weapon and is highly recommended for all Warzone Season 4 users. This high-performance gun has a jaw-dropping TTK of just 726ms up to a distance of 32 meters.

Enemies will not even have a moment to react before they are downed. The best attachments to make the most out of this weapon are:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Ragdoll G45 Skeletal

Ragdoll G45 Skeletal Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

2) Fara 83

The Fara 83 was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the integration of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. Since then, this gun has been the firearm of choice for a surprisingly high number of gamers.

This Cold War Assault Rifle is one of the easiest firearms to use as it has minimal recoil and a very manageable recoil pattern. The Fara 83 is an excellent weapon for all engagement ranges in-game and has a TTK of 825ms up to a distance of 36 meters.

The optimum setup for this weapon is:

Muzzle - GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel - 18.7" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

18.7" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Optics - Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel - Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine - Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

3) KG M40

The KG M40 is a Vanguard Assault Rifle and a competitive weapon in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone. It received a damage buff and recoil intensity adjustments in the latest patch and is highly rewarding for players.

The gun also boasts high recoil control during sustained fire and is an excellent mid-long range weapon. It is a highly recommended weapon in Season 4 of Warzone and has a high pick rate among users.

The best attachments for this weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x

SVT-40 PU 3-6x Stock - VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 8mm Kaluser 60 Round Drums

8mm Kaluser 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - On Hand

4) M13

The M13 is a Modern Warfare assault rifle and a hugely recommended pick in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone after the July 7 update. This high fire-rate Assault Rifle is perfect for novice players as it has minimal recoil while firing and is very easy to control.

With a muzzle velocity of 1530m/s and a TTK of 804ms up to a distance of 47 meters, this Modern Warfare gun is an excellent mid-long range weapon. The best attachments for M13 are:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Tempus Marksman

Tempus Marksman Optics - VLK 3.0x Optics

VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

5) MP7

The MP7 was added to Call of Duty Warzone during the Modern Warfare integration and remained a viable weapon. The sub-machine gun is famous among users for its high rate of fire and minimal recoil.

It is the perfect close-range weapon for any novice. The MP7 boasts a fire rate of 952 rounds per minute and has a TTK of 693ms up to 13 meters.

The best attachments to make the most out of this SMG are:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - FSS RECON

FSS RECON Laser - 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

These five weapons are the top-tier low-recoil guns that any operator in Call of Duty Warzone would love to have in their loadouts. Not only are these firearms highly recommended for novices, but any veteran would perform superbly while using them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

