All new gameplay changes that will come with Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The announcement of the much-awaited Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone is out and the official Activision post has put the player in a state of permanent excitement.

Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone went live on June 22 and the patch brought about many positive changes to the fan-favorite battle-royale title.

It introduced the much-appreciated Fortune's Keep Resurgence map along with a very positively revamped map of Caldera. Along with this, even more favorable content has been added to the game.

It can be observed that the expectations for the Season 4 Reloaded patch are quite high among players due to the huge success of Season 4 in Call of Duty Warzone. So far, the announcement blog for the Season 4 Reloaded patch has showcased quite a few changes that will be introduced to the game.

From new gameplay mechanics to new game modes, operators, and skins, it looks like the update will have a lot to offer to the game's player base.

Gameplay changes in upcoming Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update

The official announcement blog for Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch was posted on June 20 and there are two highly anticipated gameplay changes that are mentioned in the blog.

1) Portable Redeploy Baloons

These will come to Warzone along with the Season 4 Reloaded update. Redeploy balloons are an effective means of repositioning in Warzone as players can zip up to a substantial height quickly before flying down to their favored destination.

Static redeployment balloons are a highly used asset in the game and the most favorable redeployment strategy among the players.

Portable redeployment balloons Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Thus, the introduction of the portable version of the redeployment balloon will definitely add massive changes to operators' repositioning strategy. According to Warzone's official blog post, the portable redeployment balloon will be added to the game as a field upgrade which will be part of the ground loot or contract reward.

Operators can use the field upgrade anywhere where there is clear access to the sky and the balloon will stay deployed for 30 seconds. Anyone can use this asset during its deployment period, i.e., both players and enemies. The field upgrade has about half the health points of the static version and can be destroyed by just shooting at it.

The portable version will not go as high as the static one but it will still be a very useful field upgrade for the players and will definitely be part of some high IQ gameplays.

2) Nitrous boosts

Along with the field upgrade, nitrous boosts will also get introduced to armored SUVs in the game. It is the latest vehicle that was added to the game with the Season 4 update and can accommodate up to four operators.

Nitrous boosted armored SUVs Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The vehicle also has a mounted turret which can be used to shoot at enemies. Furthermore, players who are in the seats can also use their loadouts to join the fray. This vehicle can be acquired by completing the Sabotage Contracts.

Season 4 Reloaded patch will add a nitrous system to this vehicle, which will give a brief burst of acceleration to the SUV. This will make the vehicle the perfect mode of transport to chase after enemies who are escaping or if the players themselves wish to make a quick getaway.

The Season 4 Reloaded patch is highly anticipated among the player base and hopefully the developers will deliver another successful patch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far