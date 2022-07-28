Call of Duty: Warzone - Top 10 most hated meta in the history of the game

Call of Duty: Warzone has been live since March 2020, and the game has spawned plenty of overpowered metas that players hate.

Warzone is known to be a pioneer among the next generation of battle royale games, and the title is one of the most successful in this genre. But the game is also known for its overpowered meta weapons, which usually dominate all others during its period of infamy.

Such weapons are usually hated among the playerbase as they can delete their enemies so quickly that they hardly have any chance to react at being fired upon. These weapons make the game near-unplayable for many players as they get eliminated before they even realize what happened to them.

This article will list ten such meta weapons that broke the game before they were eventually nerfed to a certain extent.

Call of Duty: Warzone has a number of metas disdained by the playerbase

10) AUG / M16 (Burst meta)

During its infamy period, the burst meta of AUG and M16 was quite overpowered among its peers. The weapon is infamous because it could ruin a player's day in just two bursts. It only took two rapid bursts, and the opposition player would either go to Gulag or be eliminated from the lobby.

The damage per round for this weapon was very high, and it was quite famous among the skilled players of the game.

But the consensus among the playerbase was that this weapon was too overpowered because of how easy it was to connect the burst to the enemies because of the low recoil of the gun. As a result, the meta eventually nerfed to a more manageable margin.

9) Stoner 63 / MG82

The long-range laser beam meta of Stoner 62 and MG82 LMGs was an absolute menace when it was at its peak. Both guns had minimal recoil when equipped with proper attachments and had an ammo count of 75 to 125 rounds.

Thus, there was no escaping as players would get beamed down by an endless barrage of accurate bullets no matter how far or where they ran.

Being on the receiving end of this beam of bullets at chokepoint was a nightmare to go against during the height of this meta. Thus, the weapon eventually got various recoil nerfs to remain balanced among its counterparts.

8) FAL SMG

FN-FAL has been a part of the Call of Duty franchise for a long time, and Warzone players know this overpowered weapon as FAL. In the game's early days, this was a disgustingly powerful gun that could kill its enemies with just two headshots or three to four body shots.

The gun also has zero damage drop-off and could kill its opponents at short to mid-range with laughable ease. The weapon had a sub-300ms time-to-kill (TTK), and the players hardly had a moment to blink before they were eliminated. This was a very hated weapon during the early Verdansk days of the game.

7) BREN

BREN LMG was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Vanguard integration and was a genuinely frustrating weapon to face during the height of its notoriety. The gun had zero recoils and a significant damage value, making it the most hated long-range meta weapon in the game.

The worst part was that this meta remained at the forefront for a long time and it was frustrating for the players to get knocked or killed by their enemies with minimal effort.

6) Akimbo Renetti

Renetti is a burst pistol added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Modern Warfare integration. This is one of the few weapons in the game with an Akimbo perk. The dual-wielding Renetti is one of the most domineering close-range metas ever introduced to the game.

The pistol has a very fast TTK at close range, even faster than top-tier SMGs at the time. Since the pistol is a secondary weapon, players can pair it with a ghost perk and turn the indoors of the buildings into no-man's land.

The meta has since been nerfed heavily as equipping akimbo perk now automatically reduces the damage value of the weapons and movement speed of the operators.

5) Origin 12 / Streetsweeper

The close-range semi-auto sniper meta of Origin 12 and Streetsweeper shotguns brings back memories of dark times among the playerbase. During its peak notoriety, entire squads could be found camping the various buildings with these shotguns and would blast anyone stupid enough to venture inside the buildings.

The worst part about this meta was how easy it was to use. It is so bad that players would rather wait for their enemies to get pushed out of the camped building by zone rather than pushing in to clear it up. The entire Warzone community is happy to see this meta get nerfed to the kingdom come.

4) R9-0 Shotgun (Doof Doof)

If the entire gaming community universally hates a shotgun meta, then that title goes to the R9-0 shotgun. This Modern Warfare weapon was like a plague during its peak period and had earned its infamous name of 'doof doof' because it fires two consecutive bullets when the trigger is pushed.

This weapon is usually paired with Dragon Breadth Rounds and incendiary shotgun shells. Players cannot plate up when fired with this round as they receive continuous fire damage for some time, even after disengaging. This made this a severely hated meta among the entire playerbase.

3) DMR-14

DMR-14 is a tactical rifle that was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Black Ops Cold War integration, and it quickly rose to become one of the most abhorred metas in Call of Duty Warzone. During its peak infamy, this was a two-shot headshot rifle, which could kill its opponents in just two headshots.

And being a semi-auto rifle with a decent fire rate, it was straightforward to achieve two headshots quite quickly. This weapon broke the game so much that Warzone saw a sharp decrease in the player count before this weapon was nerfed.

If somebody goes through the Reddit threads of the game, they will still find players who express their disdain for this meta even now after it has been heavily nerfed.

2) Akimbo .375 Pistol (Snakeshot meta)

.375 Pistol was infamous during the early days of Call of Duty Warzone for two main reasons. One was the Snake Shot Magazine attachment and the other was the Akimbo perk that came with this pistol. The two attachments turned this handgun into a close-range hand cannon that could eviscerate its enemies in one or two trigger depressions.

Veteran players of the Call of Duty Warzone who have played the title since its launch will know the menace of this particular meta and will pray till the end of the day that something similar doesn't reappear in the current meta of the game as it will most definitely break the game again.

1) RPG - 7

The Verdansk era RPG meta takes the cake regarding the most hated meta of Call of Duty Warzone. This meta came into being just after the snakeshot meta was nerfed, and every single player in the game could be seen with an RPG in their load-outs.

The worst part about this weapon was that players didn't even have to hit their enemies directly to kill them. All they had to do was fire the round near them, and anybody within a splash radius of about 5 meters would instantly die. This weapon could also immediately destroy any vehicle in the game with just one round.

Eventually, the launcher was severely nerfed and the entirety of the Call of Duty Warzone community was very happy about this change.

These ten weapons are the most hated metas in the history of Call of Duty Warzone, and the playerbase hopes that something similar doesn't come with the arrival of Warzone 2 later this year.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

