Top 5 Modern Warfare guns in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

Vanguard weapons are dominating the current Call of Duty Warzone meta, but the Season 4 patch has caused quite a few Modern Warfare guns to rise back from obscurity.

The Season 4 patch of Call of Duty Warzone has resulted in many exciting changes. This latest update brought in a new Resurgence map called Fortune's Keep, along with the positively revamped map of Caldera. It also introduced an armored SUV, new weapons, game modes, skins, etc.

The latest patch has also caused a significant shift from the meta of Season 3 Reloaded. The reshuffle of the weapons' stats has led to quite a few Modern Warfare firearms climbing the list of top-tier guns in the game.

Five Modern Warfare weapons viable in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone

The domination of Vanguard weapons in the meta of Call of Duty Warzone has been a source of constraint for many players. However, the Season 4 patch is turning out to be a salvation for such gamers.

The latest update has led to the return of Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War firearms in the meta.

Modern Warfare weapons in Call of Duty Warzone mainly belong to the current era of firearms. These types of munitions are preferred by a significant number of users over the World War 2 era guns of Call of Duty Vanguard.

Since Modern Warfare was the first integration into Warzone, the weapons from that expansion are mostly max-leveled for most individuals.

Thus, with the commencement of the Season 4 patch, they have the option to return to Modern Warfare guns as they are again viable in the current iteration.

1) M13

The M13 is famous in the player base for its smooth recoil control and exceptional muzzle velocity. It is a near-perfect mid to long-range weapon for Season 4 of Warzone and has a faster time-to-kill (TTK) value than the meta NZ-41.

The Warzone M13 loadout (Image via Chuck/YouTube)

This Modern Warfare gun has been a top pick among pros this season, and casual users and novices should give it a go. Its best attachments for maximum potential are:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Tempus Marksman

Tempus Marksman Optics - VLK 3.0x Optics

VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

2) Kilo 141

The Kilo 141 is a weapon that is well known by the majority of users in the game. It is the first gun an operator unlocks, and the chances of it being maxed out by the majority are high.

Despite being the default firearm in the title, it is not an assault rifle (AR) to look down upon in Season 4 of Warzone. The Kilo 141 is renowned among gamers for its substantial muzzle velocity and near-effortless recoil control.

The Warzone Kilo 141 loadout (Image via Chuck/YouTube)

It is a very potent weapon in the game's latest season and can stand up to the current top-tier meta weapons. The elite set up for it is:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler

Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler Optics - Corp Combat Holo Sight / VLK 3.0x Optics

Corp Combat Holo Sight / VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

3) M4A1

The M4 has been a staple in the Call of Duty franchise for a long time, and Warzone is no different. This famous AR is known within the community for its outstanding bullet velocity and high damage profile, and the recoil is also entirely controllable.

The Warzone M4A1 loadout (Image via Chuck/YouTube)

The M4A1 is very competitive in this Call of Duty Warzone season and is gradually making its way back into the mainstream meta. The best setup for close to mid-range combat with this gun is:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Stock M16 Grenadier

Stock M16 Grenadier Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

4) RAM-7

The RAM-7 is undoubtedly one of the most versatile assault rifles in the entirety of Call of Duty Warzone. The firearm also holds the title of long-range beamer in the game's current season.

Not only is it good at long ranges, but it's even more potent in close-mid range gunfights. This fact can be attributed to the blistering TTK of this gun, which is quite fast for the standard of ARs this season.

The Warzone RAM-7 loadout (Image via Chuck/YouTube)

It is a firearm to look out for in this Season of Warzone. The best attachments for this gun are:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - FSS Ranger

FSS Ranger Optics - PBX Holo 7 Sight

PBX Holo 7 Sight Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 50 Round Mag

5) CX-9

The CX-9 is a Modern Warfare sub-machine gun that is viable in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone. Though it does not match up to the top-tier meta SMGs from Vanguard, it still has a TTK around 700ms up to a distance of 17 meters.

The Warzone CX-9 loadout (Image via Chuck/YouTube)

With a muzzle velocity of 785m/s and a fire rate of 1034 rounds per minute, the CX-9 is a lethal package in the current Call of Duty Warzone patch. The best close-to-mid range setup for this gun is:

Barrel - CX-38S

CX-38S Stock - CX-FR

CX-FR Magazine - 50 Round Drums

50 Round Drums Rear Grip - CX-9 Tac Grip

CX-9 Tac Grip Perk - Sleight of Hand

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

