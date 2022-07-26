Call of Duty Warzone: Top 5 meta weapons to use in Fortune's Keep

Call of Duty Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded patch is just around the corner, and the meta will see another drastic shift when it goes live. The list of top-tier weapons will see a major reshuffle once again.

The Season 4 patch in Call of Duty Warzone has given rise to a well-adjusted meta in the game. The patch has introduced two brand new weapons and both have established their positions in the list of overpowered guns in Warzone.

Marco 5 and UGM-8 are both highly accurate, rapid-firing, low time-to-kill (TTK) weapons, which continues the legacy of broken Vanguard guns in the game.

Fortune's Keep has been another highlight of the Season 4 patch. The new Rebirth Island-sized map has quickly turned into a fan-favorite among the Call of Duty Warzone community. The new map facilitates fast-paced adrenaline-rushing combat with great avenues for rotation and quick repositioning.

The change in weapons' stats has also given rise to the current generation of meta guns in the game. However, the Season 4 Reloaded patch will definitely cause the meta to shift again. Hence, players should definitely experience the following five meta weapons at their peak before the Reloaded patch ends up nerfing them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

Top 5 meta weapons to try in Fortune's Keep in Call of Duty Warzone before they get nerfed

1) Marco 5

Marco 5 is the newest SMG that was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Season 4 patch. This Vanguard gun has a high fire-rate and hip-fire accuracy and has one of the fastest TTKs in the entire game.

Marco 5 is the perfect close-quarter weapon for Fortune's Keep as it has fantastic movement speed and will help the operators in out-positioning their enemies and end their lives in the blink of an eye. The best setup for Marco 5 is as as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 240mm VL

Botti 240mm VL Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Momentum

Momentum Perk 2 - Quick

Call of Duty Warzone Marco 5 (Image via YouTube/Chuck)

2) AS44

AS44 is, without a doubt, the most overpowered assault rifle (AR) in the current season of Call of Duty Warzone. This Vanguard AR has been on the receiving end of some major buffs in the Season 4 patch and is a very dominant weapon for Fortune's Keep.

The AS44 has a TTK of just 671ms up to a distance of 29 meters and that is a terrifying TTK value for an AR in Call of Duty Warzone. This mid- to long-range weapon will down its enemies so quickly that they will hardly have any time to react. The best attachments for this firearm are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Kovalevskaya 615mm

Kovalevskaya 615mm Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - ZAC 12B Custom

ZAC 12B Custom Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2 - On Hand

Call of Duty Warzone AS44 (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

3) H4 Blixen

H4 Blixen, or Carl Gustav, is an awful weapon to face against for the majority of Call of Duty Warzone players. This immensely dominant weapon has a high damage value and is very easy to use because of its high recoil control.

It has a very high pick-rate and can be seen in the hands of a large number of players in Fortune's Keep.The Blixen has an absurdly fast TTK of 600ms and the gun also rocks a high mobility aspect. The most appropriate attachments for this SMG are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Bergstrom 17" F3

Bergstrom 17" F3 Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Grooved grip

Grooved grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

Call of Duty Warzone H4 Blixen (Image via YouTube/Chuck)

4) Cooper Carbine

Cooper Carbine is another domineering weapon in the current meta of Call of Duty Warzone. The Vanguard AR has a very high fire-rate and excellent recoil control. The recoil on this gun is so minor that it has been dubbed the lowest recoil AR in the history of Call of Duty Warzone.

The Season 4 patch has brought about plenty of buffs for this firearm and it is a top choice among players when it comes to weapons of choice for Fortune's Keep. The best attachments to bring out the maximum potential of Cooper Carbine are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Ragdoll G45 Skeletal

Ragdoll G45 Skeletal Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight grip

Tight grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Call of Duty Warzone Cooper Carbine (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

5) NZ-41

Despite being on the receiving end of some minor nerfs with the balancing updates in Season 4, NZ-41 is still the top choice for AR for a huge number of players in Call of Duty Warzone. This can be attributed to this weapon's high damage value and superb recoil control.

NZ-41 has been a dominant weapon for quite some time and the chances of it getting axed from the meta list is quite high in Season 4 Reloaded patch. As a result, players should definitely enjoy this weapon in Fortune's Keep as it might get nerfed in the upcoming patch. The best attchments for this weapon that players should try out are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Brace

Brace Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Call of Duty Warzone NZ-41 (Image via YouTube/Chuck)

These five weapons are the top meta firearms in the current season of Warzone. Each one of them is a top choice for a match in Fortune's Keep. Players should definitely experience them at their peak as they might get nerfed with the Season 4 Reloaded patch.

