Call of Duty Warzone: Top 5 meta weapons to use in Fortune's Keep

Call of Duty Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded patch is just around the corner, and the meta will see another drastic shift when it goes live. The list of top-tier weapons will see a major reshuffle once again.
The Season 4 patch in Call of Duty Warzone has given rise to a well-adjusted meta in the game. The patch has introduced two brand new weapons and both have established their positions in the list of overpowered guns in Warzone.
Marco 5 and UGM-8 are both highly accurate, rapid-firing, low time-to-kill (TTK) weapons, which continues the legacy of broken Vanguard guns in the game.
Fortune's Keep has been another highlight of the Season 4 patch. The new Rebirth Island-sized map has quickly turned into a fan-favorite among the Call of Duty Warzone community. The new map facilitates fast-paced adrenaline-rushing combat with great avenues for rotation and quick repositioning.
The change in weapons' stats has also given rise to the current generation of meta guns in the game. However, the Season 4 Reloaded patch will definitely cause the meta to shift again. Hence, players should definitely experience the following five meta weapons at their peak before the Reloaded patch ends up nerfing them.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.
Top 5 meta weapons to try in Fortune's Keep in Call of Duty Warzone before they get nerfed
1) Marco 5
Marco 5 is the newest SMG that was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Season 4 patch. This Vanguard gun has a high fire-rate and hip-fire accuracy and has one of the fastest TTKs in the entire game.
Marco 5 is the perfect close-quarter weapon for Fortune's Keep as it has fantastic movement speed and will help the operators in out-positioning their enemies and end their lives in the blink of an eye. The best setup for Marco 5 is as as follows:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Botti 240mm VL
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Imerito FR
- Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Taped Grip
- Perk 1 - Momentum
- Perk 2 - Quick
2) AS44
AS44 is, without a doubt, the most overpowered assault rifle (AR) in the current season of Call of Duty Warzone. This Vanguard AR has been on the receiving end of some major buffs in the Season 4 patch and is a very dominant weapon for Fortune's Keep.
The AS44 has a TTK of just 671ms up to a distance of 29 meters and that is a terrifying TTK value for an AR in Call of Duty Warzone. This mid- to long-range weapon will down its enemies so quickly that they will hardly have any time to react. The best attachments for this firearm are as follows:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - Kovalevskaya 615mm
- Optics - G16 2.5x
- Stock - ZAC 12B Custom
- Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip
- Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Polymer Grip
- Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand
- Perk 2 - On Hand
3) H4 Blixen
H4 Blixen, or Carl Gustav, is an awful weapon to face against for the majority of Call of Duty Warzone players. This immensely dominant weapon has a high damage value and is very easy to use because of its high recoil control.
It has a very high pick-rate and can be seen in the hands of a large number of players in Fortune's Keep.The Blixen has an absurdly fast TTK of 600ms and the gun also rocks a high mobility aspect. The most appropriate attachments for this SMG are as follows:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Bergstrom 17" F3
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Removed Stock
- Underbarrel - SG98 Compact
- Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Grooved grip
- Perk 1 - Fleet
- Perk 2 - Quick
4) Cooper Carbine
Cooper Carbine is another domineering weapon in the current meta of Call of Duty Warzone. The Vanguard AR has a very high fire-rate and excellent recoil control. The recoil on this gun is so minor that it has been dubbed the lowest recoil AR in the history of Call of Duty Warzone.
The Season 4 patch has brought about plenty of buffs for this firearm and it is a top choice among players when it comes to weapons of choice for Fortune's Keep. The best attachments to bring out the maximum potential of Cooper Carbine are as follows:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom
- Optics - G16 2.5x
- Stock - Ragdoll G45 Skeletal
- Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Hatched Grip
- Perk 1 - Tight grip
- Perk 2 - Fully Loaded
5) NZ-41
Despite being on the receiving end of some minor nerfs with the balancing updates in Season 4, NZ-41 is still the top choice for AR for a huge number of players in Call of Duty Warzone. This can be attributed to this weapon's high damage value and superb recoil control.
NZ-41 has been a dominant weapon for quite some time and the chances of it getting axed from the meta list is quite high in Season 4 Reloaded patch. As a result, players should definitely enjoy this weapon in Fortune's Keep as it might get nerfed in the upcoming patch. The best attchments for this weapon that players should try out are as follows:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - Orbweaver 360mm BC
- Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock - Orbweaver E Pack
- Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Hatched Grip
- Perk 1 - Brace
- Perk 2 - Fully Loaded
These five weapons are the top meta firearms in the current season of Warzone. Each one of them is a top choice for a match in Fortune's Keep. Players should definitely experience them at their peak as they might get nerfed with the Season 4 Reloaded patch.