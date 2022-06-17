Low TTK FAL loadout for veteran Call of Duty Warzone players

The FAL has been in Call of Duty Warzone for a long time. But due to its semi-auto nature, this Assault Rifle was never viable in the mainstream warzone meta.

But with the recent patch, the FAL has received a significant buff to its short-range damage. It can now achieve the fastest time-to-kill (TTK) amongst all ARs in the game.

However, there is a catch, as players must hit all their shots and require fast fingers to pull the trigger rapidly. So, it can be said that this gun is not for all the users, most definitely not for beginners.

The new buff has made the gun a hard-hitter in short ranges. Gamers can achieve an unbelievable TTK of just 360ms if they can land headshots within a distance of 20 meters with just the stock rifle.

However, proper attachments can improve this distance to 27 meters while getting better aim-down-sight (ADS) time.

Orange line - loadout. Green line - no loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Most potent low TTK loadout for FAL in Call of Duty Warzone

The FAL in Warzone is an exceptional weapon in the hands of expert Call of Duty players because it can be tuned for a variety of situations. They will get the most out of the gun if they add the following attachments.

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel - XRK Marksman

Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Magazine - 30 Round Mags

Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

This loadout is the best all-round setup for the FAL. The Monolithic Suppressor is critical as it increases the Maximum Damage Range while silencing the sound of gunshots. It will prevent users from being pinged on the map when they fire.

The XRK Marksman barrel increases bullet velocity by a noticeable margin while adding to the damage range. This attachment also reduces the visual kick of the gun, thus making it more stable while firing.

Commando Foregrip and Stippled Grip tape are necessary to get better ADS time from the weapon. The commando foregrip will reduce the visual recoil even further, and the stippled grip tape will make the gun lighter while adding on to the sprint and tactical sprint durarion.

But if gamers want to use the firearm as a sniper support weapon, they can remove the stippled grip tape for No Stock. It will give the gun a better ADS time along with more mobility.

For the long-distance setup, they must add an optic scope of their preference in place of the stippled rear grip. The recommended choice is a VLK 3.0x Optics for the times three zoom and a reduction to the visual recoil.

Best setup for Call of Duty Rebirth Island

For Rebirth Island, ADS is crucial for the FAL and thus has to change the loadout slightly. Readers can keep the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Marksman barrel.

However, they should add a Tac Laser to improve the ADS speed and aim stability of the weapon. Players will keep those 30-round mags but add the Sleight of Hand perk and get a quick reload.

Best perks to run with FAL in Call of Duty

In the current meta of Call of duty Warzone, users can run Cold Blooded for the first perk slot. This will keep them from being scouted by Combat Scout or other equipment.

For perk two, Overkill is necessary to carry another primary weapon like an SMG or sniper with the FAL. This will help cover all the combat ranges.

For the last perk slot, gamers may run Combat Scout. It will briefly ping the location of the enemy that has been fired upon to the entire squad.

