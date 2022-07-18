FaZe Booya exhibits Vargo 52 loadout for Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

The Season 4 patch of Call of Duty Warzone has elevated the Vargo 52 to the upper echelons of the top-tier meta.

Season 4's 'Mercenaries of Fortune' patch has caused some major upheaval in Call of Duty Warzone. It brings in a new Resurgence map called Fortune's Keep, which has been a massive attraction for the entirety of the player base.

The new patch also brings about a revamped Caldera, which now features fifty percent less vegetation, new micro points-of-interest (POIs), and a Verdansk-esque Storage Town on the southwest side of Mines. The patch also has lots more to offer, including a new vehicle, weapons, game modes, skins, and other latest additions.

The update has plenty of changes for the gun meta of the previous season. The stats reshuffle of guns has caused a few non-meta weapons of the prior season to move up the list of overpowered firearms in the game.

The focus of this article will be on the Vargo 52, a top-tier meta assault rifle (AR) this season.

FaZe Booya's Vargo 52 loadout for Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 will help win more matches

Booya is a professional esports player and member of FaZe Clan's competitive Call of Duty Warzone team. He is known among the community for his cool disposition and razor-sharp performances in Warzone matches.

Booya is also a YouTube content creator, a Twitch streamer, and has a massive fan following.

In his recent YouTube video, he showcased the potential of Vargo 52 to be a top-notch meta weapon in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4. The pro played two matches on Rebirth Island with the AR, had a combined kill count of around 70, and stated that the gun 'fries' in the smaller maps of the title.

Vargo 52 is an excellent mid-range AR added to Call of Duty Warzone with Black Ops Cold War integration. The Season 4 patch has brought buffs to muzzle velocity, recoil control, and sprint-to-fire speed of the gun. These buffs have transformed the gun into a very potent weapon in this season of Warzone.

According to Booya, the best attachments to bring about the maximum potential of this gun are as follows:

Muzzle - GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel - 18.6" Task Force

18.6" Task Force Optics - Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel - Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine - Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

The Call of Duty Warzone Vargo 52 loadout (Image Via FaZe Booya/YouTube)

The GRU Suppressor will add to the gun's muzzle velocity while improving its recoil control and damage range. The 18.6" Task Force barrel will do the same as the GRU Suppressor but on a significantly higher margin.

The Spetsnaz Grip will help reduce the horizontal and vertical recoil of the gun, thus making it more stable while firing it.

The Axial Arms 3x scope is the perfect mid-range optics for the gun, and it also helps reduce the gun's visual recoil. The Spetsnaz 60 Rnd magazine will ensure that players have adequate bullets in the magazine to down an entire squad without reloading.

Secondary weapon, perks, and equipment for Vargo 52 loadout

Complete Vargo 52 loadout in Call of Duty Warzone (Image via FaZe Booya/YouTube)

The Vargo 52 can be paired with a low time-to-kill (TTK) meta SMG like the Marco 5 or H4 Blixen to take care of the close-range engagements. For perks, users can choose Quick Fix, Overkill, and Amped for their respective perk slots.

When it comes to equipment, they can equip Throwing Knife and Stim for the lethal and tactical slot, respectively.

This is a loadout for aggressive gamers who prefer the fast-paced combat style of maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep.

