Call of Duty Warzone: Top 5 loadouts to dominate Rebirth Island in Season 4 Reloaded

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is regarded as one of the most balanced patches introduced to the game in a long time.

The latest update has brought many positive changes to Call of Duty Warzone. The mid-season Reloaded patch has introduced two zombie-based events to the game, one of which is the fan-favorite zombie-royale style game called the Rebirth of the Dead.

The patch has also added the new Vargo S Assault Rifle and new skins, camos, and operators for players to enjoy.

The developers have also added new gameplay and quality-of-life updates to liven up the game's playability for users. But the most significant change this patch has caused is to the meta of the title.

Gamers are praising this update for introducing a much more balanced meta where the top-tier weapons belong to all previous integrations rather than being Vanguard exclusive as they were during the earlier seasons.

Five meta loadouts for Call of Duty Warzone Rebirth Island in Season 4 Reloaded

Rebirth Island is one of the smaller maps available in Call of Duty Warzone and is modeled after Alcatraz, the prison island map from Call of Duty Blackout. It mainly features close-to-mid-range gunfights due to the proximity of the buildings and tight short-range gunfights in the said architecture.

As such, players must equip close-mid range meta weapons with fast time-to-kill (TTK) value, reasonable recoil control, and high mobility to shine in Rebirth Island's fast-paced adrenalin-rush game style.

The current weapon count for Call of Duty Warzone is close to 200. Thus this article will list the top five loadouts for Rebirth Island that readers can use to excel in the latest Season 4 Reloaded patch.

1) XM4 and Sten

The Call of Duty Warzone XM4 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The XM4 is one of the most recognizable assault rifles in the title, and the Black Ops Cold War weapon has been a top choice for many users. This fully automatic firearm has excellent damage value, recoil control, and range to excel in most mid-range engagements on Rebirth Island in Season 4 Reloaded of Call of Duty Warzone.

The best attachments for this Cold War era AR are:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel - 13.5" Task Force

13.5" Task Force Optics - Fiend Agent Grip

Fiend Agent Grip Underbarrel - Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine - STANAG 60 Rnd

The Call of Duty Warzone Sten loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Sten was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Vanguard integration and has been a top-tier meta Sub-Machine Gun (SMG) since its massive buffs in Season 4.

This World War 2 era SMG possesses excellent TTK values and good mobility and recoil control. This firearm is an exceptional choice to compliment the XM4 by taking care of close-range gunfights on Rebirth Island.

The most effective attachments for Sten are:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Gawain Para

Gawain Para Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 9mm 50 Round Drums

9mm 50 Round Drums Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2 - Quick

2) MW Kar98K and Nikita AVT

The Call of Duty Warzone MW Kar98K loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

For those with a penchant for aggressive sniping in Call of Duty Warzone, now is a good time to try Modern Warfare's Kar98K on Rebirth Island. This fan-favorite sniper has received a buff to its max damage range in the Season 4 Reloaded patch and can now one-shot headshot its enemies up to a distance of 49 meters without any attachments.

The max damage range and aim-down-sight (ADS) time of the weapon can be further improved by the following attachments:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Singuard Custom 27.6"

Singuard Custom 27.6" Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optics - Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Stock - FTAC Sport Comb

The Call of Duty Warzone Nikita AVT loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

A sniper support build can complement the MW Kar98K for Nikita AVT in Season 4 Reloaded of Call of Duty Warzone. The Nikita AVT is a Vanguard integration AR with a high fire rate and muzzle velocity and boasts a jaw-dropping TTK of 693ms up to a distance of 35 meters.

These attributes point to the viability of the gun as an excellent sniper support for the Kar on Rebirth Island. The best sniper support build for the Nikita AVT is:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Kovalevskaya 546mm Sniper

Kovalevskaya 546mm Sniper Optics - G16 2.5X

G16 2.5X Stock - Kovalevskaya Folding

Kovalevskaya Folding Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums

6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - On-Hand

3) CR-56 AMAX and VG PPSh-41

The Call of Duty Warzone CR-56 AMAX loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The CR-56 AMAX is a Modern Warfare integration weapon that was a terror among its enemies during its peak period. But the gun was subsequently nerfed, and the pick rate dropped significantly.

However, in the Season 4 Reloaded patch, this firearm has received buffs for its headshot damage multiplier value along with the minimum damage value. Thus, it can be regarded as a top-tier meta AR this season, and its best attachments are:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Optics - VLK 3.0x Optics

VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 45 Round Mags

The Call of Duty Warzone VG PPSh-41 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The CR-56 AMAX can be abetted by the hip-fire build of Vanguard PPSh-41 to dominate the tight close-quarters of Rebirth Island. This meta SMG has excellent hip-fire accuracy along with a high rate of fire and a close-range TTK of just 644ms.

Being an SMG, the firearm also flaunts admirable movement speed and is perfect for quickly navigating on Rebirth Island. The best attachments for a hip-fire build of PPSh-41 are:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optics - G16 2.5x (For the bullet spread bonus)

G16 2.5x (For the bullet spread bonus) Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - M1915 Steady

M1915 Steady Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip - Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2- Quick

4) NZ-41 and Marco 5

The Call of Duty Warzone NZ-41 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Despite being on the receiving end of nerfs in three consecutive game updates, the NZ-41 can still be considered a top-tier meta AR in Call of Duty Warzone. Users love this gun for its high damage value and low recoil, which can easily eviscerate enemies at mid-long ranges.

This fully automatic assault rifle has a TTK of 798ms up to 31 meters in Season 4 Reloaded. The best attachments for this fan-favorite AR are:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Obrweaver 360mm BC

Obrweaver 360mm BC Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Brace

Brace Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

The Call of Duty Warzone Marco 5 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The NZ-41 can be paired with the Marco 5 SMG for a complete loadout on Rebirth Island. This Vanguard SMG was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Season 4 update and has since been an overpowered meta SMG.

Despite being at the receiving end of two consecutive nerfs, the Marco 5 remains in the meta of Season 4 Reloaded for its exceptional accuracy, recoil control, and movement speed.

The best setup for Marco 5 on Rebirth Island is:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Imerito 342mm 04P

Imerito 342mm 04P Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Gung Ho

Gung Ho Perk 2 - Quick

5) AS44 and H4 Blixen

The Call of Duty Warzone AS44 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The AS44 is a Vanguard integration weapon and has remained a very domineering weapon since it received massive buffs in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone. This fast-firing AR has excellent muzzle velocity and damage value, making it an exceptional mid-long range firearm for the Rebirth Island.

This gun does have a good amount of recoil, thus making it a highly rewarding weapon for those who wish for a bit of challenge in the game. The best setup to get a TTK of 671ms up to a distance of 29 meters for the AS44 is:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Kovalevskaya 615mm

Kovalevskaya 615mm Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Kovalevskaya Custom

Kovalevskaya Custom Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Disable

Disable Perk 2 - Filly Loaded

The Call of Duty Warzone H4 Blixen loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The H4 Blixen or Carl Gustav is a low TTK SMG added to Call of Duty Warzone in Season 3 Reloaded. It has since been the most distinguished SMG available in the game.

Despite receiving multiple consecutive nerfs, this meta SMG remains one of the highest-picked weapons in the title. It has excellent damage, recoil control, and high mobility to rapidly navigate the tight quarters of Rebirth Island.

The best attachments to achieve the maximum potential of the H4 Blixen are:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Bergstrom 17" F3

Bergstrom 17" F3 Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

These five are the most potent meta loadouts in the Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone, and gamers have the potential to achieve excellence in Rebirth Island by equipping them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

