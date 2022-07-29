Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: How Kilo 141 overtakes NZ-41 to become the new meta weapon

The Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty: Warzone has just dropped and the weapon meta has seen a drastic shift from the previous seasons. It brings in plenty of new additions to the game. The latest patch has introduced a brand new assault rifle along with new zombie-based events, Titanium trials, plenty of gameplay, and quality-of-life changes.

But the most important change brought about by this patch is the drastic shift in the stats of the weapons in the game. The Season 4 Reloaded patch has caused many of the fan-favorite Modern Warfare weapons to rise from obscurity and become a part of the game's mainstream meta.

Among these weapons, the Kilo 141 has been at the receiving end of some significant buffs and is a highly competitive weapon this season.

Kilo 141 overtakes NZ-41 as top meta weapon in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Kilo 141 is the default weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone and a large majority of the users are already well accustomed to it. Gamers know that the default weapon of a game is usually underpowered, but the Kilo 141 breaks this mold from the very beginning by being an overachiever.

The Kilo is known among the playerbase for its impressive muzzle velocity and good recoil control. It is a fast-firing weapon that performs excellently in mid-long range combat scenarios. The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch has buffed the minimum damage value of this weapon from 18 points to a staggering 23 points.

This is quite a significant buff that will bring down the time-to-kill (TTK) value of this weapon by a substantial margin. The best attachments for Kilo 141 in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded are as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler

Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler Optics - Corp Combat Holo Sight / VLK 3.0x Optics

Corp Combat Holo Sight / VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Kilo 141 loadout (Image Via YouTube/Metaphor)

The Monolithic Suppressor is the best muzzle attachment for this gun as it will keep the operators off the minimap when the weapon is fired, by muzzling the sound. Not only that, the attachment also increases the muzzle velocity, recoil control, and damage range of the weapon.

Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler is the longest barrel available for the gun and it improves the muzzle velocity, damage range, and recoil control of the weapon by a huge margin. This barrel is integral in turning this firearm into a top-class mid-long range weapon.

For the choice of optics, the Corp Combat Holo Sight is a good option to have as it provides a clean and clear sight of the downrange. For those who prefer a bit of magnification for their optics, the VLK 3.0x Optics is an excellent choice. It has a very clean and magnified viewpoint, and also reduces the visual recoil of the weapon.

Commando Foregrip will improve the overall recoil control of this weapon and make it more stable while firing. The 60 Round Mags will ensure that players have enough ammunition to throw at their enemies before they have to reload.

Comparing the Kilo 141 with NZ-41 as a choice of meta weapon

NZ-41 is a known name among Warzone fans as it has been the dominant meta weapon in the last two patches of the game. Despite being on the receiving end of nerfs in the last few updates, the NZ-41 is still a top choice among players. By comparing the stats of the NZ-41 with that of the Kilo 141, we can conclude that the latter is a better weapon this season.

Comparison of TTK values of Kilo 141 and NZ-41 (Image via sym.gg)

As we can see in the graph, the Kilo 141 has a slightly better TTK than the NZ-41 and it is able to maintain that TTK value over a much higher range than the NZ. The NZ-41 TTK dropoff starts beyond 31 meters, but the Kilo can hold on to its peak TTK up to a distance of 47 meters.

Thus, it can be concluded that the Kilo 141 is a better mid-long range weapon than the NZ-41 and it has a high chance of being a dominant weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

