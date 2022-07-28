Warzone Season 4 Reloaded to see Serpentine perk nerf

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded dropped on July 27, and there have been plenty of changes in the game because of it. But one of the biggest announcements that Raven has made in the patch notes is that the Serpentine perk will receive a nerf shortly after the mid-season launch.

The Serpentine perk was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Season 3 Reloaded patch. This tier one perk reduces the damage received to the base health by 20 percent when the player is sprinting. This includes damage from bullets, explosives, and even fire. According to the developers, this perk was supposed to serve as a counter to being shot down from a sniper rifle.

Serpentine to see much-asked-for nerf in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

According to CharlieIntel, a very well-known name in the Call of Duty community, the damage reduction of the Serpentine perk will be brought down to 15 percent from the previous 20 percent.

The Serpentine perk is definitely hated among the playerbase as it allows many gamers who are being fired upon to sprint to safety. It is very frustrating for players to see a snake logo pop up over their enemy's head as they sprint away while being under fire from their opponents.

Many Call of Duty Warzone players have dubbed this perk the dumbest perk in the game as it promotes mediocrity among gamers and punishes skilled players by making the game harder for them.

The nerf is a major one, and it is bad news for its users as they will have an even lower margin of error while they are disengaging from disadvantageous gunfights.

A lot of the players will be happy with this news of the nerf as they will be satisfied knowing that the chances of their enemies escaping from lethal engagements have been reduced by a significant margin.

More about the Reloaded update

The Season 4 Reloadedpatch will be very exciting for players of the game as they will be able to experience new content and many new changes made to the weapon meta.

From the new Vargo S assault rifle to new zombie-based events, the new patch has a lot to offer the playerbase. The patch also brings Titanium Trials, a new endurance mode event based on the Iron trials from Warzone Pacific Season 3.

Other changes affecting the gameplay of the title include Portable Deployment Balloons, bomber planes, and short-duration nitrous-boosted armored SUVs.

