Call of Duty Warzone: New buffed CR-56 AMAX loadout for Season 4 Reloaded

Call of Duty Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded update recently went live and brought about a lot of new content and adjustments to the game.

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 patch has heralded the arrival of two brand new zombie-based events to the game. Along with this, players get the chance to participate in a new endurance-based in-game event called the Titanium Trials.

They will also be able to get their hands on the new Vargo S assault rifle along with plenty of new skins, Operators, and camos.

To wrap up the patch, developers have also pushed forward new gameplay and quality-of-life changes for the convenience of the player base. As always, the latest patch has also introduced various adjustments to weapon stats in the game.

These changes have led to a reshuffle in the list of top-tier meta weapons for the title. The current patch has caused the CR-56 AMAX assault rifle (AR) to rise back from obscurity and return as a powerful meta weapon in this season of Call of Duty Warzone.

Top-tier loadout for CR-56 AMAX in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

CR-56 AMAX is a powerful assault rifle that was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Modern Warfare integration. The weapon was a beast during its peak and was an upper echelon AR before it was severely nerfed in Season 2 Reloaded. Since then, it has lost its popularity and its pick-rate has tanked a lot as well.

However, the Season 4 Reloaded patch has brought two new buffs to this weapon - an increase in headshot damage multiplier from 1.56 to 1.6, and an improvement to the minimum damage value from 24 to 28. These two buffs will help the gun rise from the obscurity that it had fallen into.

The best attachments to bring out the maximum potential of this assault rifle are as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Optics - VLK 3.0x Optics

VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 45 Round Mags

Call of Duty Warzone CR-56 AMAX loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Monolithic Suppressor is the most compatible barrel attachment for this gun as it muzzles the weapon's gunfire sound while increasing muzzle velocity, recoil control, and damage range.

The XRK Zodiac S440 barrel is the most viable attachment for CR-56 AMAX as it will also boost the muzzle velocity, damage range, and horizontal-vertical recoil control by a significant margin. This barrel attachment is integral in turning this weapon into a mid- to long-range killing machine.

The VLK 3.0x Optics is one of the best magnified sights for this weapon. Combined with the T-Pose reticle, players will be able to get a clear downrange view with this scope. This attachment also reduces the gun's visual recoil while firing.

Commando Foregrip will help in reducing the overall horizontal and vertical recoil of the gun, along with improvements to ADS time and hipfire spread while strafing. The 45 Round Mags will allow players to have an adequate amount of ammunition to fire downrange before they have to reload.

Secondary weapon, equipment, and perk choice to compliment the CR-56 AMAX

This gun can be paired with a fast TTK SMG like the Black Ops Cold War-era MP5 to take care of close-range engagements. The SMG can be equipped with the following attachments to get optimum results:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock - Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel - Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine - STANAG 50 Rnd Drum

Call of Duty Warzone BOCW MP5 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

For the perks of custom loadouts, players can choose Cold Blooded, Overkill, and Combat Scout for their respective slots. They can also equip Throwing Knives and Stims for their lethal and tactical equipment slots.

This is the complete loadout for the CR-56 AMAX in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. Players will definitely be able to dominate their games with this top-tier meta loadout.

