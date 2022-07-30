Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded - Top 5 SMGs in the latest meta

The arrival of the latest Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch has caused a drastic shift in the gun meta. The update has brought plenty of changes to the game, including two simultaneous zombie-based events, the new Vargo S Assault Rifle (AR), Titanium Trails, and more.

When it comes to the gun meta, adjustments to the stats of the weapons have reshuffled the list of top-tier SMGs. Thus, this article will talk about the five most powerful sub-machine guns in this update.

Five most powerful SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

In Call of Duty Warzone, just as assault rifles rule the mid-long-range meta, SMGs dominate the close-range meta. Top-tier SMGs are known for their high mobility, low recoil, and insanely fast time-to-kill (TTK), and the current season of Warzone boasts quite a few of them.

5) PPSh-41 (Vanguard)

Call of Duty: Warzone's PPSh-41 (Image via sym.gg)

The PPSh-41 was added to Call of Duty: Warzone when the Vanguard integration happened. Since then, it has maintained it's position as one of the best hip-fire SMGs in the game. Season 4 saw this weapon receive further buffs to its recoil intensity and muzzle velocity. Thus, this gun is one of the most viable SMGs in the title right now and is a must-pick for those who love hip-firing in gunfights.

The PPSh-41 maintains a TTK of 650ms up to a distance of 10 meters and boasts a jaw-dropping fire rate of 1200 rounds per minute. The best hip-fire-type setup for the PPSh-41 is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - m1915 Steady

m1915 Steady Magazine - 7.62mm Gorenko 71 round Mags

7.62mm Gorenko 71 round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

4) MAC-10 (Black Ops Cold War)

Call of Duty: Warzone' MAC-10 (Image via sym.gg)

The Black Ops Cold War MAC-10 is known among Warzone players for being an excellent sniper support and close-range weapon. This SMG has a blistering fire rate of 1111 rounds per minute and can eviscerate anyone that finds themselves before the business end of the weapon.

It received multiple buffs for its damage value and headshot damage multiplier in the previous season of Warzone and has since remained a very consistent firearm in the hands of the players. The best attachments to use with this SMG are:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock - Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel - Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine - STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

3) Type 100

Call of Duty: Warzone's Type 100 (image via sym.gg)

The Type 100 was added to Call of Duty: Warzone with the integration of Vanguard. Since then, this SMG has maintained its title of 'the gun with the fastest TTK in the entire game. This is a top-tier meta SMG most suitable for advanced players. If players are willing to invest a bit of time in learning how to control the recoil of this firearm, it is a guarantee that this gun will not let them down.

Season 4 Reloaded has not caused affected the stats of this weapon, and it is still a high-mobility, high-accuracy SMG with an ultra-fast TTK. The best attachments to make the most of this weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Shiraishi T100

Shiraishi T100 Underbarrel - m1915 Steady

m1915 Steady Magazine - .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2 - On-Hand

2) Marco 5

Call of Duty: Warzone's Marco 5 (Image via sym.gg)

Marco 5 is the latest SMG that was added to Call of Duty: Warzone with the Season 4 update. This fast-TTK SMG has a high fire rate, good mobility, and exceptional accuracy. Despite seeing nerfs to its mid and max-range damage values, along with a nerf to its neck-damage multiplier, this top-tier SMG still maintains one of the fastest close-range TTKs in the game.

Because of that, the Marco 5 remains an exceptional close-range weapon in Season 4 Reloaded and is still a top choice for Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island. The best attachments for the gun are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 240mm VL

Botti 240mm VL Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Momentum/Frenzy

Momentum/Frenzy Perk 2 - Quick

1) H4 Blixen

Call of Duty: Warzone's H4 Blixen (Image via sym.gg)

Despite being on the receiving end of damage and movement nerfs in the latest update of the game, the H4 Blixen is still the top dog among the meta SMGs. This gun has been among the upper echelons of top-tier SMGs since it was launched back in Season 3 Reloaded. Even after being subjected to multiple nerfs in Season 4, this gun still performs admirably at close range.

The Blixen is known among the playerbase for its exceptionally high damage value, along with its excellent recoil control and movement speed. It also has a very fast TTK of just 600ms up to a distance of 9 meters. Beyond that, it maintains a TTK of 700ms up to 17 meters. The best attachments for this weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Bergstrom 17" F3

Bergstrom 17" F3 Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags

- 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

These five are the top meta SMGs in Season 4 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Warzone. Skilled players can choose any one of them in their loadouts, and they will have a grand time destroying enemies and winning matches.

