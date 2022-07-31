Did AS VAL get shadow buffed in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded? Recommended loadout and more

Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone has been the source of drastic changes in the gun meta from the previous season. Various adjustments in the stats of weapons have caused many relatively obscure firearms to make their way back into the mainstream meta.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update has brought about quite a significant change to the meta of the game. Many firearms at the forefront of the list of top-tier meta weapons have been brought low by this latest patch.

In their place, many obsolete guns from previous seasons have received massive buffs and can potentially be potent meta weapons in the latest season.

The trend of the latest patch is partial towards Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War weapons. The developers want players to shift from the broken low Time-to-Kill (TTK) Vanguard SMG meta of the previous season to a much more balanced meta that caters to all three major weapons categories.

The latest patch has also buffed up some weapons not mentioned in the patch notes. One such assault rifle (AR) that got shadow buffed this season is the AS VAL from Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Buffed AS VAL loadout for Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The AS VAL is an internally suppressed AR added to Call of Duty Warzone with the integration of Modern Warfare weapons. It is not a gun for novice users as it possesses a significantly higher vertical recoil.

Those who wish to excel with this assault rifle will have to spend considerable time learning how to handle its recoil. However, once gamers get used to it, this weapon will be one of the most overpowered options they can get their hands on in the Season 4 Reloaded patch.

Due to the presence of high vertical recoil and low muzzle velocity, the best setup for this firearm must be optimized to mitigate these shortcomings as much as possible. As such, the best attachments for the AS VAL are as follows:

Barrel - VLK 200mm Osa

VLK 200mm Osa Stock - VLK Strelok

VLK Strelok Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Magazine - 30 Round Mags

30 Round Mags Rear Grip - Rubberized Grip Tape

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded's AS VAL loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The VLK 200mm Osa is the longest barrel attachment available for this gun and will provide a maximum boost to the poor bullet velocity of the weapon. Along with this, the barrel will also increase the damage range of the gun by a significant margin.

VLK Strelok, a stock attachment, is integral in improving the usability of this weapon as it will help enhance the recoil control, aiming control, and aim walking steadiness of the gun.

When it comes to underbarrel attachments, the Merc Foregrip is the way to go about this gun. This attachment will help improve the AR's vertical and horizontal recoil and tighten the bullet spread when the weapon is being used to hip-fire.

The Rubberized Grip Tape will do the same by improving the gun's vertical and horizontal recoil control.

Unfortunately, the max ammo capacity of a magazine for this gun is limited to just 30 rounds. As such, players are requested to keep an eye out for the ammo count and choose their engagements accordingly.

This build of AS VAL gives a jaw-dropping chest shot TTK of just 603ms up to a distance of 40 meters, and that is a very scary value to contest against in the current season of Call of Duty Warzone.

Current meta ARs like Cooper Carbine, Nikita AVT, and AS 44 have TTKs of 858ms, 819ms, and 793ms, respectively, at a distance of 40 meters.

TTK comparison of ARs in Season 4 Reloaded (Image via sym.gg)

When the TTKs of the season's top meta ARs are compared to the TTK of the AS VAL, users can see the chasm-like difference in the values. Thus, it can be concluded that this weapon has all the qualities to be a top-tier meta weapon this season in the hands of its veterans.

Secondary weapon, perks, and equipment to complete AS VAL loadout

The AS VAL can be paired with a close-range weapon like the VLK Rogue to take care of short-range gunfights. This Modern Warfare era shotgun has received a huge buff in Season 4 Reloaded and is one of the top choices for close-range guns among the veteran players in the game.

The best close-range setup for the VLK Rogue is as follows:

Muzzle - FORGE TAC Marauder

FORGE TAC Marauder Barrel - 16" Warlord

16" Warlord Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock - No Stock

No Stock Magazine - 8-R Dragon's Breadth

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded VLK Rogue (Image via sym.gg)

To choose perks for custom loadouts, users can select Cold Blooded, Overkill, and Amped for their respective slots. They can also equip Throwing Knife and Stim as their choice of lethal and tactical equipment.

This is the complete loadout for the AS VAL in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. Those who are already used to the gun from previous seasons must give this Modern Warfare AR a try before it eventually gets nerfed.

