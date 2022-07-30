Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded - VLK Rogue shotgun loadout guide

The Season 4 Reloaded update for Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard went live on July 27, 2022, and is already proving to be a meta-changing mid-season update. While shotguns primarily aren’t any players' go-to pick when it comes to custom loadouts, Raven Software has made improvements to several weapons of this type, along with balancing changes for other classes of guns.

With the Max Pellet Damage having been increased by 26 percent for select shotguns, the VLK Rogue from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 is now a force to be reckoned with.

Recommended loadout for VLK Rogue in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Indicating an intent to shift the shotgun meta, Raven Software increased the pellet damage of these weapons across Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard. The VLK Rogue, notorious for shooting incendiary rounds, has been on the receiving end of the biggest buff, .

Though visually unlike most other shotguns, the VLK Rogue is a unique 12-gauge mag shotgun that provides great mobility and maneuverability in close-quarter gunfights. The following is the recommended loadout for the VLK Rogue:

Muzzle: FORGE TAC Marauder

Barrel: 16” Warlord

Laser: 5mW Laser

Stock: No Stock

Magazine: 8-R Dragon’s Breath

The FORGE TAC Marauder as muzzle attachment works excellently this Call of Duty: Modern Warfare shotgun. This box-styled suppressor trades ADS (aim down sights) and ADS walking speed for a tighter pellet spread, sound suppression, and increased damage range. This way, it facilitates long-range precision with reduced recoil.

The 16” Warlord attachment is an extended barrel that works similarly to the previously discussed muzzle, enhancing the damage range and tightening the pellet spread but reducing ADS speed.

The reduction to the weapon’s ADS speed isn’t a huge factor as the VLK Rogue is preferably used for hip-fire at extremely close ranges. To enhance the weapon’s hip-fire accuracy, the laser attachment is being used instead of an optic. Strangely though, the hip-fire accuracy also influences the pellet spread for shotguns.

The Sicariid and Pipeline weapon blueprints for the VLK Rogue (Image via Activision)

The 5mW Laser attachment enhances the hip-fire precision and sprint-to-fire speed of the VLK Rogue while adding a green laser that will be visible to enemies. Though the player’s position will likely be exposed, this attachment is suitable for the aggressive close-range combat that this shotgun excels at.

For the stock, the No Stock attachment is a must-have, providing for any mobility build. The removed stock allows for maximum maneuverability while recoil control and aiming stability take a hit, which makes this weapon suitable for steady hands and trigger discipline.

And last but not least, the magazine choice is the most important factor behind getting more kills with this weapon. The 8-R Dragon’s Breath, as the name suggests, is an eight-round magazine that shoots incendiary rounds. Not only will they inflict burn damage to enemies, but they will also trigger a fire animation for opponents, making them visually impaired partially.

The VLK Rogue could be customized with unique blueprints (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty players are more likely to have the upper hand during gunfights due to this weapon being capable of eliminating foes with one to two shots, depending on the armor health of the target. While on some occasions, more shots could be required, the added visual impairment effect is a definite advantage over opponents.

Season 4 Reloaded is live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. It is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

