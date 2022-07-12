JGOD reveals close-range meta weapons following Season 4 update in Call of Duty Warzone

Season 4 of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone was released on June 22, 2022, and brought new changes to the close-range meta. The fourth season, Mercenaries of Fortune, had tons of variety in the SMG meta, with recent updates making the likes of the AUG a solid alternative to the Vanguard SMGs.

Season 4 introduces a new Vanguard SMG in Call of Duty, the Marco 5. With the H4 Blixen introduced a month before its release, both SMGs have quickly taken over the meta, being strong secondary weapon options as well as sniper support.

JGOD's close-range meta picks in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

Mid and long-range gunfights are dominated by weapons like the NZ-41 and UGM-8 despite their nerfs with the June 30 update. The close-range meta, too, has seen changes.

JGOD, a famous Call of Duty Warzone expert analyst and YouTuber, recently revealed his preferred loadouts that fit the close-range meta. These SMGs are selected based on their capabilities in squads or team-based game modes. The loadouts discussed by JGOD are as follows:

5) Bullfrog and OTs 9

The Bullfrog and OTs 9 blueprints (Image via Activision)

JGOD first discussed the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War weapons, with the Bullfrog and OTs 9 being more balanced options from this game's SMG lineup. The former has minimal recoil and an impressive magazine size of 65 that can hold up well against squads and can even be extended to 85 bullets.

To pair with the Bullfrog, the Ots 9 is another Cold War SMG almost comparable to it. JGOD suggested that this weapon could have benefited more in the meta if the magazine size could have been extended to 55-60 bullets.

Bullfrog recommended attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 7.4" Task Force

7.4" Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

OTs 9 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 8.1" Task Force

8.1" Task Force Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Magazine: VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag

VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

4) CX-9 and AUG

The CX-9 and AUG blueprints (Image via Activision)

From Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019), JGOD preferred the AUG and CX-9. Though guns like the MP5 and Fennec are powerful in the solos, he explained that with the recent buffs, the AUG has the fastest TTK in the SMG class and is an excellent pick to fight two or more opponents.

While the CX-9 is not as popularly picked as a secondary option, it complements the lack of mobility that the AUG might have. The CX-9 lacks firepower but has good mobility and fire rate, enabling it to finish off enemies quickly.

AUG recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: G.I. Mini Reflex

G.I. Mini Reflex Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Magazine: 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums

CX-9 recommended attachments:

Barrel: CX-38S

CX-38S Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock: CX-FR

CX-FR Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Magazine: 50-Round Drums

3) Sten and MP40

The Sten and MP40 blueprints (Image via Activision)

When it comes to Call of Duty Vanguard SMGs, with the recent buff to their mobility, they are all pretty similar in terms of performance. Yet, these weapons are comparatively stronger than those from other Call of Duty titles in Warzone due to ten attachment slots and bigger magazine sizes.

The MP40 is one of the stronger SMGs in Call of Duty Warzone with minimal recoil that benefits from the movement speed buff for the Mark VI Skeletal underbarrel. Similarly, the Sten is another more balanced option that offers versatile gunplay after its recent buffs.

MP40 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

VDD 189mm Short Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: Quick

Sten recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: SA 65mm RAPID

SA 65mm RAPID Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Gawain Custom

Gawain Custom Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine : 9mm 50 Round Drums

: 9mm 50 Round Drums Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

2) Type 100 and Armaguerra 43

The Type 100 and Armaguerra 43 blueprints (Image via Activision)

The Type 100 and Armaguerra 43 have been meta for a long time. While they have been balanced, these SMGs have performed well enough.

JGOD pointed out that the flaw with the former is its damage per mag, which can be problematic if users miss their shots. To complement this weapon, the Armaguerra 43 is a viable fit due to its strength lying at longer ranges.

TYPE100 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Warubachi Grip Folding

Warubachi Grip Folding Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine : 0.30 Russian Short 36 Round

: 0.30 Russian Short 36 Round Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Quick

Armaguerra recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Botti 570mm Precisione

Botti 570mm Precisione Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Immerito SA Folding

Immerito SA Folding Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine : 9mm 60 Round Drums

: 9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Quick

1) Blixen and Marco 5

The Blixen and Marco 5 blueprints (Image via Activision)

JGOD previously discussed how the H4 Blixen and the Marco 5 had been the meta since their introduction to Call of Duty Warzone. Both are great options when paired with the NZ-41, the current long-range meta firearm.

These two SMGs are almost similar in performance, with JGOD preferring the Marco 5 slightly above the H4 Blixen since the June 30 Season 4 update.

For both weapons, the underbarrel can be swapped between the Mark VI Skeletal or M1930 Strife Angled, depending on the playstyle being more movement heavy or better accuracy and recoil control. JGOD also explains the same with having a larger magazine size, though it ultimately depends on the player's needs.

Marco-5 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 48 Round Drum

9mm 48 Round Drum Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Frenzy

Frenzy Perk 2: Quick

H4 Blixen recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Bergstrom 17" F3

Bergstrom 17" F3 Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine : 62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag

: 62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

Call of Duty Season 4 "Mercenaries of Fortune" is live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard and is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S.

