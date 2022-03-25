Is the Armaguerra 43 SMG worth using in COD Warzone?

COD Warzone received a huge update, adding all kinds of content for players to enjoy. The Reloaded update made significant changes to Rebirth Island and even added a new area to the map for players to blitz one another.

Season 2’s Reloaded update also added the mode “Arms Race,” where players are given the opportunity to hop into vehicles in the snowy Alps.

Along with increased health, a new gun has appeared: the Armaguerra 43 SMG. The MP-40 and Welgun are fan favorites. That begs the question: is the Armaguerra 43 SMG worth using? Absolutely.

COD Warzone: Armaguerra 43 SMG is fantastic in close-range encounters

Considering the Armaguerra 43 SMG’s statistics, it is well-equipped to stand in line with other SMGs in its category, such as the previously mentioned MP-40 and Welgun. It clocks in a fire rate that’s the fastest in its class, without a huge drop-off on its range and accuracy.

The Armaguerra 43 SMG is most comfortable in short to medium-range encounters. Its recoil and lower damage output prevent it from extending past that. In those situations, it’s best to have a secondary weapon specifically for long-range fights — especially in large maps.

The most important aspect of the Armaguerra 43 SMG to consider is how diverse its attachments are. With the right loadout in COD Warzone, the Armaguerra 43 SMG can have its weaknesses blunted, simultaneously bringing it up to snuff with other popular choices in its class.

How to unlock the Armaguerra 43 SMG in COD Warzone

If you’re hoping to add the Armaguerra 43 SMG to your collection in CoD Warzone, there are three ways to make that happen:

Earn it

Play Zombies mode

Or via weapon blueprint

To unlock the Armaguerra 43 SMG, perform ten hip-fire kills in a single match. However, it has to be done 15 times. The best way to make that happen is via smaller maps. Players respawn closer, there’s less area to cover, and plenty of weapons have high rates of fire best suited for hip-fire kills.

Another option is killing zombies. It takes killing 400 zombies, with an SMG, under the influence of Frost Blast to unlock. At first glance, that’s a steep number, but zombies mode throws plenty of zombies at you to finish the challenge in a relatively easy way.

Lastly, the quickest and easiest way is to buy the Armaguerra 43 SMG’s blueprint. If spending money isn’t on your to-do list, go with one of the first two options listed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer