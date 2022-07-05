JGOD discusses return of burst meta with AUG buff in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4: Reveals preferred burst weapons and attachments

Season 4, “Mercenaries of Fortune,” came to Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard on June 22. The new season introduced not only new weapons and game mechanics but also new metas such as the SMG movement meta.

Weapons like the AS44 and UGM-8 can now compete against meta firearms such as the NZ-41 and H4 Blixen.

The recent patch brought a discrete change to one of the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War weapons. The Tactical Rifle Charlie, popularly called the AUG, has received a damage buff with the introduction of Season 4 and seems to hint at the resurgence of the burst weapon in Call of Duty Warzone.

JGOD’s preferred burst weapons following AUG buff in Call of Duty Warzone

JGOD, a Call of Duty Youtuber and Warzone expert and analyst, recently commented that the NZ-41 meta is “boring” and lacks “fun” due to the ease of eliminating opponents even after the recent buffs. While covering alternate metas, he noticed the return of the burst-fire weapon meta, with the AUG and UGM-8 viable in ranged combat.

While burst-fire firearms are not the preferred weapon choice for most players due to the delay between shots, rate of fire, and more accuracy required to kill, users are more likely to equip a fully automatic weapon in their loadouts.

Here’s a look at some burst-fire guns JGOD has discussed that could fit into a new meta:

M16 (Black Ops Cold War weapon)

The M16 with gold camo in Call of Duty (Image via Activision)

The M16 is a weapon that has been a staple of the Call of Duty Black Ops series. It returned to Black Ops Cold War, now designated as a burst tactical rifle.

Visually similar to its variants, such as the M16A4 and M16A1, the M16 is unique in its own right. Unlockable at level 10, it is a 3-Round burst weapon with a stock magazine of 30 rounds.

Among the burst-fire guns covered by JGOD, the M16 was his least favorite pick. Though having just a vertical spread, requiring eight shots to kill, and in the competitive range of TTK of 900ms, he highlighted that the M16 lacks at the 70-80m ranges.

Basically, the AUG easily overshadows its overall performance, both in terms of shots-to-kill and time-to-kill.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 16.3″ Task Force

16.3″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Magazine: 45 Round

AUG (Black Ops Cold War weapon)

The AUG with its in-game blueprints (Image via Activision)

The AUG received a buff with the June 22 update of Call of Duty Warzone, increasing its minimum and maximum damage to 34 and 43 per shot, respectively. JGOD has considered this gun over the M16 due to its 5-7 shots-to-kill range and lower time-to-kill.

The recent AUG buff caught JGOD’s attention due to its increased damage resulting in a decreased time-to-kill. This complements the weapon’s faster reload and better mobility than the likes of the M16 and UGM-8.

The firearm can produce a 2-burst kill, providing a much lower TTK, and is able to compete with the meta SMGs.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 17″ Titanium

17″ Titanium Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Magazine: 45 Round Drum

UGM-8 (Vanguard weapon)

The UGM-8 with its Battle Pass blueprints (Image via Activision)

The UGM-8 was released with Season 4’s launch, able to be unlocked as a free reward in the Battle Pass. This new LMG is slowly making its presence known in Warzone, with JGOD surprisingly preferring its burst-fire capability.

While an LMG, the UGM-8 can be customized to produce burst-fire bullet output. Despite a larger time-to-kill than the M16 and AUG, JGOD prefers it because of the minimal bullet spread with each burst.

This adds well with UGM-8’s ability not to have to spam shots, and users can just hold the trigger while the bullets are shot in a burst followed by a delay.

UGM-8 recommended attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: Romuald 560mm DA

Romuald 560mm DA Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Stock: Bernard Forte VII

Bernard Forte VII Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Surveil

Surveil Perk 2: On-hand

Call of Duty Season 4 “Mercenaries of Fortune” is currently live on both Warzone and Vanguard and is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

