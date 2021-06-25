The best MW AUG loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

While most Modern Warfare weapons have fallen off in Warzone with the introduction of Black Ops Cold War, the AUG still has a place.

In the majority of games, players will find an AUG listed as an assault rifle. In Modern Warfare, its AUG was classed as a submachine gun. This was once the only AUG in Call of Duty: Warzone prior to the BOCW one being added.

Regardless of that, the MW AUG remains a strong submachine gun option for those dropping into Verdansk '84. It has a high rate of fire, easy-to-manage recoil, and delivers the mobility than an SMG should.

The best loadout for the MW AUG in Warzone Season 4

Image via Activision

Truthfully, the MW AUG isn't as strong as some other weapons. Take the MAC-10 for example. It has run the Warzone meta since its introduction. Those who want something off-meta though, will find the MW AUG more than welcoming.

Attachments

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : 407mm Extended Barrel

: 407mm Extended Barrel Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Ammo: 5.56 NATO 60 Round Drum

The Monolithic Suppressor is a popular, albeit important, attachment in Warzone from the Modern Warfare side of things. It suppresses sound and boosts the AUG's damage range capabilities.

For the barrel, going with the 407mm Extended is the right choice. It also improves damage range while providing an increase to the weapon's bullet velocity. Recoil control even receives some help.

The Tac Laser focuses on aiming stability. It will help Warzone players land those important shots and negates some lost aim down sight speed from previous attachments.

Commando Foregrip ties all of the attachments together so far. It improves aiming stability and recoil control even further. This helps the AUG work as a reliable mid-range weapon instead of just an up close slayer.

The last attachment for the MW AUG in Warzone Season 4 is the 5.56 NATO 60 Round Drum ammunition attachment. Extra range and damage come from this drum, along with more overall ammo to keep the fire raining down on enemies.

