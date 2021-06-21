The best FARA 83 loadout in Warzone Season 4

Season 4 has seen plenty of changes in Warzone, but some weapons like the FARA 83 remain unchanged.

In Season 3 of Warzone, the FARA 83 saw a huge uptick in usage. Players became aware of its consistent damage and manageable recoil. That made the weapon a go-to for many.

In the newest season of the battle royale, there is more of a meta than the previous season. This may see FARA 83 drop in terms of popularity. Those who still choose to use it, though, will benefit greatly.

Diving into the best loadout for the FARA 83 in Warzone Season 4



The FARA 83 has the same stats in Season 4 as it did in Season 3. That means it maintains the incredible capabilities that lured players to it. In fact, it can do much better and surprise enemies who may have forgotten about it.

The fara might be broken in #Warzone pic.twitter.com/oAbqbCw7U3 — Becky Games (@BeckbergerRob) June 21, 2021

One of its most important attachments received a buff with Season 4 of Warzone. FARA 83 was never a slouch of a gun in battle royale mode, and it should not be dismissed.

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 18.1” Takedown

18.1” Takedown Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Handle: Serpent Wrap

The first attachment is the GRU Suppressor muzzle. This is a must-have for the majority of Black Ops Cold War rifles making the jump to Warzone. Damage range and bullet velocity take a hit, but vertical recoil control is upped with muzzle concealment.

The 18.1" Takedown barrel attachment is the one that saw a buff. Sprinting speed is reduced ever-so-slightly. The big takeaway is a 35% increase in effective damage range, a boost to horizontal recoil control, and increased hip fire spread.

The Microflex LED is a solid choice for the optic attachment. It provides a 1.25x magnification. The thin frame of sight keeps it from obscuring Warzone players' vision of their surroundings while aiming down the sights.

The under-barrel should be the Spetsnaz Grip. Shooting move speed is lowered, but overall recoil control is increased. Horizontal recoil control is upped much more than vertical, however.

The final attachment for FARA 83 in Warzone is the Serpent Warp. Sprint-to-fire time takes a slight hit. The positive from this attachment is a great 25% increase to aim down sight time.

