The best XM4 loadout in Warzone Season 4

Season 4 of Warzone saw some big changes to the meta, with plenty of assault rifles receiving adjustments.

With some nerfs and buffs, the XM4 rivals many of the top Black Ops Cold War assault rifles taken into Warzone and Verdansk '84. It can truly outperform just about any gun in the right hands.

It has a stellar firing rate and is incredibly mobile. Some players are beginning to prefer the XM4 in Warzone over some submachine guns. It is crazy how such small tweaks can propel a weapon to the top.

The best loadout for the XM4 in Warzone Season 4

Image via Activision

The XM4 is a beast at close to medium ranges. It is best paired with a sniper rifle for longer engagements. An AR/Sniper combo in Warzone is never a bad choice either.

The following attachments work best with an XM4 that is paired with a weapon for those longer ranged battles. It focuses on the firing rate and mobility to improve its strengths even further.

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.5” Task Force

13.5” Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammo: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag Stock: Raider Pad

The Agency Suppressor muzzle not just silences the weapon, but it increases effective damage range and bullet velocity. That makes the XM4 an even better option at medium distances in Warzone.

The 13.5" Task Force barrel attachment joins the Agency Suppressor in upping the damage range of the XM4. When enemies are pushing in with a vehicle or on foot, this assault rifle will take them out.

To reduce recoil, slap on the Field Agent Grip. The XM4 does not have great recoil control, therefore, this attachment is the perfect choice. It compliments the firepower of the XM4 well.

The ammo attachment, Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag, helps with damage output in Warzone, too. It does this by reducing the need to reload as often and speeding up the time it takes to reload.

Lastly, the Raider Pad increases the XM4's mobility. Movement is important in Warzone and this attachment boosts sprint to fire time and aim walking speed, with only hip fire accuracy being reduced from it.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod