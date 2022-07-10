JGOD reveals recommended long-range meta weapon in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone

Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard was released on June 22, and on June 30, it received one of its first balance updates. While the NZ-41 continues to dominate the current weapon meta, the recent nerfs to the weapon have allowed other viable options to compete with it in terms of long-range gunfights.

JGOD, the famous Call of Duty Warzone expert, analyst, and YouTuber, recently discussed his recommended loadouts that are viable alternatives to the NZ-41 in terms of long-range gunfights.

JGOD talks potent long-range meta weapons in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone

JGOD revealed that since the NZ-41’s nerfs, firearms from the previous Call of Duty titles, such as Modern Warfare (2019) and Black Ops Cold War, are able to compete at long ranges due to weapon attachments like the VLK 3.0x optic and Axial Arms 3x optic.

These weapon optics can provide better visibility at long ranges, i.e., over 100 meters, and enhance the capabilities of weapons, such as the Bruen Mk9, XM4, and Cold War AK-47. JGOD’s preferred loadouts are:

KG M40 and Bruen Mk9 long-range loadout

The KG M40 and the Bruen Mk9 (Image via Activision)

This loadout features guns from two different Call of Duty titles, the KG M40 from Vanguard and the Bruen Mk9 from Call of Duty Modern Warfare. The former provides a decent TTK if players land a couple of headshots, and its bullet velocity enables it to compete with the current meta.

To pair with the KG M40, the Bruen Mk9 is another strong LMG from Call of Duty Modern Warfare with a high damage per magazine.

KG M40 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Stock: VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drum

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drum Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: On-Hand

Bruen Mk9 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8”

XRK Summit 26.8” Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Magazine: 60 Round

M13 and Cold War AK-47 long-range loadout

The M13 and the Cold War AK-47 (Image via Activision)

An interesting choice in JGOD’s list, the M13 from Call of Duty Modern Warfare has an average damage per magazine, but it does have an “efficient” TTK, and the 4.0x flip hybrid optic helps in both close and long-range gunfights.

Like the previous loadout, the M13 is paired with a weapon from a different title. This time, the AK-47 from Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is chosen. The damage per magazine is great regardless of whether the magazine is swapped between 60 round mag or 45 round mag.

M13 recommended attachments:

Optic: 4.0x Flip Hybrid

4.0x Flip Hybrid Barrel: Tempus Cyclone

Tempus Cyclone Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Magazine: 60 Round

Cold War Ak-47 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Barrel: 20" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

20" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: Bakelite 50 Rnd

XM4 and Vargo 52 long-range loadout

The XM4 and the Vargo 52 (Image via Activision)

While the M4A1 from Call of Duty Modern Warfare is not discussed by JGOD, he did talk about the XM4 from Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

The latter is an excellent weapon due to its above-average TTK, damage per mag, and bullet velocity, and is overall a balanced weapon. To pair with the XM4, the similar Vargo 52 is chosen, as it has a slightly better recoil, but users need to unlock this weapon.

XM4 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Barrel: 13.5” Task Force

13.5” Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd

VARGO 52 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Barrel: 18.6” Task Force

18.6” Task Force Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

UGM-8 and Cooper Carbine long-range loadout

The UGM-8 and the Cooper Carbine (Image via Activision)

The UGM-8 is the latest LMG to join Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard with the arrival of Season 4. While it did get nerfed recently, the burst-fire form is still strong with almost minimal recoil and just having to hold the trigger due to the automatic burst fire capability.

To pair with the UGM-8 is the Cooper Carbine, which also works as a good sniper support. This versatile Vanguard assault rifle is consistent despite its average bullet velocity due to its low recoil.

UGM-8 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: Romuald 560mm DA

Romuald 560mm DA Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Stock: Bernard Forte VII

Bernard Forte VII Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Surveil

Surveil Perk 2: On-hand

Cooper Carbine recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom

22” Cooper Custom Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Stock: Cooper Custom Padded

Cooper Custom Padded Magazine : 9mm 60 Round Drums

: 9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

NZ-41 and BAR long-range loadout

The NZ-41 and the BAR (Image via Activision)

Even though the NZ-41 has been nerfed, it is still pretty much the meta. The burst barrel equipped with it provides a more competitive edge among its other builds in long ranges.

The BAR is the “easiest” firearm to use, according to JGOD, even though it has a lower fire rate. However, its recent buff has made it more potent, so it is equipped with the NZ-41.

NZ-41 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Stock: Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

BAR recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Barrel: CGC 30” XL

CGC 30” XL Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Stock: Pistol Grip Custom

Pistol Grip Custom Magazine: 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags

8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk 1: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: On-hand

Call of Duty Season 4 “Mercenaries of Fortune” is currently live on both Warzone and Vanguard and is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

