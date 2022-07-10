JGOD reveals recommended long-range meta weapon in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone

Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard was released on June 22, and on June 30, it received one of its first balance updates. While the NZ-41 continues to dominate the current weapon meta, the recent nerfs to the weapon have allowed other viable options to compete with it in terms of long-range gunfights.
JGOD, the famous Call of Duty Warzone expert, analyst, and YouTuber, recently discussed his recommended loadouts that are viable alternatives to the NZ-41 in terms of long-range gunfights.
JGOD talks potent long-range meta weapons in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone
JGOD revealed that since the NZ-41’s nerfs, firearms from the previous Call of Duty titles, such as Modern Warfare (2019) and Black Ops Cold War, are able to compete at long ranges due to weapon attachments like the VLK 3.0x optic and Axial Arms 3x optic.
These weapon optics can provide better visibility at long ranges, i.e., over 100 meters, and enhance the capabilities of weapons, such as the Bruen Mk9, XM4, and Cold War AK-47. JGOD’s preferred loadouts are:
KG M40 and Bruen Mk9 long-range loadout
This loadout features guns from two different Call of Duty titles, the KG M40 from Vanguard and the Bruen Mk9 from Call of Duty Modern Warfare. The former provides a decent TTK if players land a couple of headshots, and its bullet velocity enables it to compete with the current meta.
To pair with the KG M40, the Bruen Mk9 is another strong LMG from Call of Duty Modern Warfare with a high damage per magazine.
KG M40 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Stock: VDD 22G Padded
- Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Brace
- Perk 2: On-Hand
Bruen Mk9 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
- Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8”
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Magazine: 60 Round
M13 and Cold War AK-47 long-range loadout
An interesting choice in JGOD’s list, the M13 from Call of Duty Modern Warfare has an average damage per magazine, but it does have an “efficient” TTK, and the 4.0x flip hybrid optic helps in both close and long-range gunfights.
Like the previous loadout, the M13 is paired with a weapon from a different title. This time, the AK-47 from Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is chosen. The damage per magazine is great regardless of whether the magazine is swapped between 60 round mag or 45 round mag.
M13 recommended attachments:
- Optic: 4.0x Flip Hybrid
- Barrel: Tempus Cyclone
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Magazine: 60 Round
Cold War Ak-47 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Barrel: 20" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Magazine: Bakelite 50 Rnd
XM4 and Vargo 52 long-range loadout
While the M4A1 from Call of Duty Modern Warfare is not discussed by JGOD, he did talk about the XM4 from Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.
The latter is an excellent weapon due to its above-average TTK, damage per mag, and bullet velocity, and is overall a balanced weapon. To pair with the XM4, the similar Vargo 52 is chosen, as it has a slightly better recoil, but users need to unlock this weapon.
XM4 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Barrel: 13.5” Task Force
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd
VARGO 52 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Barrel: 18.6” Task Force
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd
UGM-8 and Cooper Carbine long-range loadout
The UGM-8 is the latest LMG to join Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard with the arrival of Season 4. While it did get nerfed recently, the burst-fire form is still strong with almost minimal recoil and just having to hold the trigger due to the automatic burst fire capability.
To pair with the UGM-8 is the Cooper Carbine, which also works as a good sniper support. This versatile Vanguard assault rifle is consistent despite its average bullet velocity due to its low recoil.
UGM-8 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Barrel: Romuald 560mm DA
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Stock: Bernard Forte VII
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Surveil
- Perk 2: On-hand
Cooper Carbine recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Stock: Cooper Custom Padded
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Perk 1: Brace
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
NZ-41 and BAR long-range loadout
Even though the NZ-41 has been nerfed, it is still pretty much the meta. The burst barrel equipped with it provides a more competitive edge among its other builds in long ranges.
The BAR is the “easiest” firearm to use, according to JGOD, even though it has a lower fire rate. However, its recent buff has made it more potent, so it is equipped with the NZ-41.
NZ-41 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Barrel: Orbweaver 360mm BC
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Stock: Orbweaver E Pack
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Brace
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
BAR recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Barrel: CGC 30” XL
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Stock: Pistol Grip Custom
- Magazine: 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Perk 1: Hardscope
- Perk 2: On-hand
Call of Duty Season 4 “Mercenaries of Fortune” is currently live on both Warzone and Vanguard and is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.