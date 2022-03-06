How to unlock the Vargo 52 Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Recently, an update was dropped for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War that brought the Vargo 52 Assault Rifle as part of new content. Keeping with tradition, usually when a new weapon is added to modern CoD games, it gets added to Warzone as well and the Vargo 52 is no exception.

Certain Warzone players have now found a trick to unlock this weapon in 2019's Modern Warfare through an easy process. This is technically a glitch that allows users to unlock this weapon in Modern Warfare and it might get patched as soon as the next update rolls out.

New glitch helps to unlock the Vargo 52 Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

On March 4, CoD Black Ops Cold War was given a new assault rifle through a patch and was supposedly going to bring an old fan-favorite map back to the game. With that being postponed, certain Warzone players have discovered a trick to unlock the new assault rifle in Modern Warfare.

The trick is basically a glitch, and the process to unlock the weapon is pretty simple. The New York Subliners content creator, MavriqGG, has found that the weapon can be unlocked in Modern Warfare multiplayer lobbies itself and it isn't much of a hassle.

NYSL Mavriq @MavriqGG Zac - KRNG Immortal @WhosImmortal Welp... looks like if you unlocked the vargo 52 a few weeks back, unlock progress was reset with today's update Welp... looks like if you unlocked the vargo 52 a few weeks back, unlock progress was reset with today's update Can confirm you can STILL UNLOCK the Vargo in MW. Challenge is the same as it was before (AR Dmg 15 times) AND you can leave games, it’ll still track. twitter.com/whosimmortal/s… Can confirm you can STILL UNLOCK the Vargo in MW. Challenge is the same as it was before (AR Dmg 15 times) AND you can leave games, it’ll still track. twitter.com/whosimmortal/s…

All players need to do is inflict 1,000 damage in 15 games with any assault rifle to unlock the Vargo 52 in Modern Warfare. This even gets counted if a player leaves mid-match after fulfilling the task.

This was tested in February by another content creator named "JGOD" when the weapon was allowed to unlock earlier due to a glitch.

James - JGOD @JGODYT Heard a Rumor that you could unlock the New CW Vargo 58 Assault Rifle in MW MP, so I tried it for myself... Heard a Rumor that you could unlock the New CW Vargo 58 Assault Rifle in MW MP, so I tried it for myself... https://t.co/HN7zipJsrJ

Players who don't own a copy of either Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War need to fulfill this task in Warzone. Completing this challenge could prove to be difficult in Warzone's battle royale environment.

Since this is a glitch, it might get patched by the developers as soon as the next update drops for Modern Warfare, Warzone, or Cold War. Players need to act quickly if they want to get their hands on the Vargo 52 Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare.

Edited by Danyal Arabi