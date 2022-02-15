The best KG M40 loadout in COD Warzone Season 2

Warzone Pacific Season 2 has seen an uptick in usable guns instead of the standard minimalist meta.

One weapon that is making quite the name for itself in the Call of Duty battle royale is the KG M40. The assault rifle sees a combination of accuracy and power that can take down enemies from any range.

The newest gun in COD Warzone is fully automatic with a great rate of fire. Its addition to the game gives it the BR's second-highest damage per shot in the AR category, and the perfect set of attachments will make it the deadliest gun around.

The best COD Warzone loadout for the KG M40 assault rifle

The KG M40 is one of two new weapons added to COD Warzone (Image via Activision)

Activision said the following when revealing the KG M40 assault rifle:

"Boasting the second highest damage per shot in its category, a similar effective range to the NZ-41, and a fire rate above 600 RPM, this weapon can be a strong contender in mid- to long-range engagements."

"Its strengths can be fully unlocked when an Operator can control its recoil, a mix of horizontal and vertical kicks like the Cooper Carbine, but with slightly better centering speed."

To fully unlock the potential of the latest Call of Duty weapon, you'll need to add the following attachments:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Krausnick 700mm 01V

Krausnick 700mm 01V Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Krausnick 12V

Krausnick 12V Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Anarchy @AnarchyPSD KG M40 fr has no recoil KG M40 fr has no recoil

Start with the Mercury Silencer to give this Warzone gun better recoil control and suppression. Follow that up with the Krausnick barrel and Krausnick stock to make the recoil nearly nonexistent.

The G16 optic reduces ADS speed slightly but provides accuracy, recoil control, and a 2.5x magnification to take fights at longer ranges. More precision is added with the M1930 under-barrel attachment.

sɪɴɴᴇʀ @808Sinner KG M40 is fun KG M40 is fun https://t.co/RjYZFLsYVA

If that wasn't all, more accuracy increasing attachments come in the Polymer Grip and the Tight Grip. That first perk makes the KG M40 more accurate the longer you continuously fire it.

Finish this COD Warzone Season 2 loadout with Lengthened ammo and the Fully Loaded perk. The ammo type increases bullet velocity to keep damage from further away, and Fully Loaded starts the gun off with max ammo.

