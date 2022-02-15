Call of Duty Warzone Season Two: How to level up weapons faster in Caldera Clash

Call of Duty Warzone has brought major changes to weapons and attachments with the start of Season Two, but players may already have ways to mitigate the problem.

Every season brings changes that may or may not necessarily affect the meta. But with changes to 16 guns and more than 100 attachments, the buffs and nerfs are major ones. There is no doubt that the existing meta will be affected, and players may need to level up newer weapons and change the existing attachments.

There's no better source than the community itself when it comes to finding loopholes to level up weapons quicker. For example, who can even forget the 4X XP farm in the Plunder mode during the Festive Fervor event in December? There may not be a direct loophole like that in Season Two, but some players have effectively found ways to use Caldera Clash in Call of Duty Warzone.

Call of Duty Warzone player discovers rapid weapon-level ups in Caldera Clash

As Season Two started, the buffs and nerfs to the existing weapons changed the meta and the requirement for new weapons. But just having new weapons isn't enough as they need to be leveled up for attachments. Unfortunately, it takes a significant amount of time to level up weapons, but Reddit user u/X3FBrian has found a great solution in Caldera Clash.

Based on their post on Reddit, X3FBrian mentioned easy-to-do steps by which players can quickly level up their weapons. For example, the user could level up a weapon from level 1 to 23 in just a single game. The steps are quite simple and easy to follow.

A step-by-step guide to leveling up weapons quicker in Caldera Clash

Step 1: Use a Double XP perk.

Step 2: Start a match in Caldera Clash and pick a bounty.

Step 3: Play the game and enjoy as even someone else getting a kill will be completing the bounty for the players.

This method becomes incredibly useful in Caldera Clash due to large-scale team fights. Unlike other modes, the bounties by players get completed even if someone else is taking care of finishing up targets.

As pointed out by another user, there's even scope for increasing the earned XP. By using Buy Stations, Pointman Perk, and looting crates, Call of Duty Warzone players can potentially fetch even more points.

