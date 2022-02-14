Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season Two launch time for all regions

Season Two of Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard launches today, bringing a slew of new additions to the battlefield.

Call of Duty Warzone, the free-to-play Battle Royale title, initially kicked off as an extension of the 2019 iteration, Modern Warfare. However, with satisfying gunplay and entertaining gameplay, the game has expanded to be one of the most played titles.

Season Two brings a slew of new content to Warzone and Vanguard, including new operators, new weapons, perks, killstreaks, and more, when it launches on February 14.

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two brings new content to the titles

Call of Duty Warzone was initially released as a free-to-play experience, based on the Modern Warfare title. The mode brought over all weapons, operators, and loadouts from the title, which were carried over and expanded with the launch of Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, respectively.

With the launch of Season One, all of the authentic Second World War era weapons from Vanguard were carried over, along with its extensive customizations as well as the operators and loadouts. The title also got a new map, Caldera, set in the pacific during the Second World War.

After being initially delayed, Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season Two launched on February 14, 2022. The launch times for different regions are as follows,

9.00 AM PST

12.00 PM EST

5.00 PM GMT

6.00 PM CET

10.30 PM IST

2.00 AM JST (February 15, 2022)

Season Two brings a slew of new content to Warzone, including three new operators (Anna Drake, Thomas Bolt, and Gustavo Dos Santos), four new weapons (KG M40: Assault Rifle, Whitley: LMG, Ice Axe, and Armaguerra 43: SMG) as well as new perks (Armory and Mechanic), killstreak (Ball Turret Gunner), and lethal equipment (Sticky Bomb).

The season also brings the Nebula V ammo, bombs, portable decontamination station, an armored truck, alongside bomber planes and deployable balloons to the game. Caldera is also getting an update with a chemical factory and underground chemical research labs.

Season Two playlists will also be updated regularly, and all in all, Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two certainly seem like a fantastic update to the game.

