Ever since its release back in 2020, the free-to-play battle royale title Call of Duty Warzone has established itself as one of the most popular titles in the genre, with a massive cult following. The title blends in the trademark fast-paced, satisfactory gunplay of the series with a free-to-play monetization system.
Call of Duty Warzone not only received content from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War but Vanguard as well. With Season Two, launching on February 14, 2022, Warzone will receive new weapons, perks, operators, and more from Vanguard.
The weekly playlist will also be updated to introduce players to new game modes and keep the title fresh. Let’s take a look at the weekly playlists.
Call of Duty Warzone Season Two playlists - Week of February 14
The first week of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two playlist kicks off with the launch of Season Two on February 14, 2022. The launch will bring redeployable balloons, underground weapon labs, and all-new equipment. The playlist will last till February 23, 2022.
Caldera
Vanguard Royale
- Solo, Duos, Trios, Quads
Battle Royale
- Quads
Plunder
- Quads
Clash
- 50 vs. 50
Rebirth Island
Resurgence
- Duos, Trios, Quads
Call of Duty Warzone Season Two playlists - Week of February 24
The second week of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two playlists kicks off on February 24, 2022, and it will bring armored convoys to Warzone. The playlist will last until March 2, 2022.
Caldera
Vanguard Royale
- Quads
Battle Royale
- Solo, Duos, Trios, Quads
Vanguard Plunder
- Quads
Clash
- 50 vs. 50
Rebirth Island
Resurgence
- Duos, Trios, Quads
Call of Duty Warzone Season Two playlists - Week of March 03
The third week of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two playlists kicks off on March 3, 2022, and will bring Nebula V Bombs in transit. The playlist will last until March 9, 2022.
Caldera
Vanguard Royale
- Solo, Duos, Trios, Quads
Battle Royale
- Quads
Plunder
- Quads
Clash
- 50 vs. 50
Rebirth Island
Resurgence
- Duos, Trios, Quads
Call of Duty Warzone Season Two playlists - Week of March 10
The fourth week of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two playlist kicks off on March 10, 2022, and will last until March 16, 2022.
Caldera
Vanguard Royale
- Quads
Battle Royale
- Solo, Duos, Trios, Quads
Vanguard Plunder
- Quads
Rebirth Island
Iron Trials
- Duos
Resurgence
- Duos, Trios, Quads
Call of Duty Warzone Season Two playlists - Week of March 17
The fifth week of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two playlists kicks off on March 17, 2022, and will last until the end of Season Two.
Caldera
Vanguard Royale
- Solo, Duos, Trios, Quads
Battle Royale
- Quads
Plunder
- Quads
Resurgence
- Quads
Rebirth Island
Resurgence
- Duos, Trios, Quads