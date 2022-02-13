Ever since its release back in 2020, the free-to-play battle royale title Call of Duty Warzone has established itself as one of the most popular titles in the genre, with a massive cult following. The title blends in the trademark fast-paced, satisfactory gunplay of the series with a free-to-play monetization system.

Call of Duty Warzone not only received content from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War but Vanguard as well. With Season Two, launching on February 14, 2022, Warzone will receive new weapons, perks, operators, and more from Vanguard.

The weekly playlist will also be updated to introduce players to new game modes and keep the title fresh. Let’s take a look at the weekly playlists.

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two playlists - Week of February 14

The first week of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two playlist kicks off with the launch of Season Two on February 14, 2022. The launch will bring redeployable balloons, underground weapon labs, and all-new equipment. The playlist will last till February 23, 2022.

Lock and load. It's going to be a good time. With the launch of #Warzone Season Two on February 14th, here's a first look at the Playlists you can expect for the next five weeks!

Caldera

Vanguard Royale

Solo, Duos, Trios, Quads

Battle Royale

Quads

Plunder

Quads

Clash

50 vs. 50

Rebirth Island

Resurgence

Duos, Trios, Quads

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two playlists - Week of February 24

The second week of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two playlists kicks off on February 24, 2022, and it will bring armored convoys to Warzone. The playlist will last until March 2, 2022.

Caldera

Vanguard Royale

Quads

Battle Royale

Solo, Duos, Trios, Quads

Vanguard Plunder

Quads

Clash

50 vs. 50

Rebirth Island

Resurgence

Duos, Trios, Quads

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two playlists - Week of March 03

The third week of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two playlists kicks off on March 3, 2022, and will bring Nebula V Bombs in transit. The playlist will last until March 9, 2022.

Caldera

Vanguard Royale

Solo, Duos, Trios, Quads

Battle Royale

Quads

Plunder

Quads

Clash

50 vs. 50

Rebirth Island

Resurgence

Duos, Trios, Quads

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two playlists - Week of March 10

The fourth week of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two playlist kicks off on March 10, 2022, and will last until March 16, 2022.

Caldera

Vanguard Royale

Quads

Battle Royale

Solo, Duos, Trios, Quads

Vanguard Plunder

Quads

Rebirth Island

Iron Trials

Duos

Resurgence

Duos, Trios, Quads

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two playlists - Week of March 17

The fifth week of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two playlists kicks off on March 17, 2022, and will last until the end of Season Two.

Caldera

Vanguard Royale

Solo, Duos, Trios, Quads

Battle Royale

Quads

Plunder

Quads

Resurgence

Quads

Rebirth Island

Resurgence

Duos, Trios, Quads

