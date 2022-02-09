Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two introduces four new weapons, two new perks, a new killstreak, and lethal equipment

Season Two of Call of Duty Vanguard kicks off on February 14, 2022. Aside from three new operators, two brand new maps, and the new ranked mode, Season Two brings new weapons, perks, and more to the title.

Built on the same engine as 2019's Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Vanguard expands on the gunsmith mode and other aspects of the franchise while retaining the franchise's iconic fast-paced, first-person shooter action.

Since its launch late last year, Call of Duty Vanguard has gained millions of active players across all of its platforms.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two introduces four new weapons along with two new perks, a new killstreak, and a new lethal gadget.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two introduces KG M40, Whitley, Ice Axe, and Armaguerra 43

Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two introduces four new weapons to the title. The KG M40 Assult Rifle, Whitley LMG, the Armaguerra 43 SMG, and the Ice Axe Melee weapon.

All four of the weapons will be accessible in both Vanguard and Warzone. The in-game descriptions of the weapons are as follows:

1) KG M40: Assault Rifle (Launch)

(Image by Activision)

Adopted across several Scandinavian armies during the war, and also the preferred weapon of Anna Drake, the KG M40 is a high-caliber fully automatic gun that rivals the first three Assault Rifles unlocked in Vanguard.

Boasting the second-highest damage per shot in its category, a similar effective range to the NZ-41, and a fire rate above 600 RPM, this weapon can be a strong contender in mid-to long-distance engagements.

Its strengths can be fully unlocked when an operator can control its recoil, a mix of horizontal and vertical kicks like the Cooper Carbine, but with slightly better-centered speed.

2) Whitley: LMG (Launch)

(Image by Activision)

The Whitley represents one of the first machine guns ever used in warfare, rivaling its Battle Pass brother for a robust mid-to long-range tool across all three game modes.

Despite its age, this LMG is highly customizable and, even in its base form, provides a niche role with the best damage per shot compared to its four Vanguard competitors.

This weapon may have great potential across Vanguard and Warzone, but the Whitley may soon become your favored weapon if you have skills like Thomas Bolt.

3) Ice Axe (In-Season)

(Image by Activision)

A handy climbing implement that has combat use as both a melee and thrown weapon. An Ice Axe is sharp enough to stick through rocky mountainsides or a challenging target in the Alps.

This strong melee tool is fit for snowy conditions, although it is deadly enough to be a one-hit kill no matter where in the world it is swung.

4) Armaguerra 43: SMG (In-Season)

(Image by Activision)

Very high rate-of-fire SMG. Effective at short to medium range engagements. Only produced in small quantities, this advanced submachine gun gave insight into how modern CQB armaments could function, even though its design was never built upon in the decades to follow.

Due to its prototypical nature, more research is needed on its available attachments and effectiveness in live-fire scenarios. The Armaguerra 43 can be unlocked in one of two ways: through an SMG-based challenge or via the Store Bundle to be released later this season, which features a Weapon Blueprint from this weapon’s family.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two introduces two new perks, a new killstreak, and lethal equipment

Season Two brings two new perks: Armory - Perk 1 and Mechanic - Perk 3, along with the Ball Turret Gunner Killstreak and the Sticky Bomb Lethal gadget in Vanguard.

All of the items will be available in both Vanguard and Warzone. The in-game descriptions of the items are as follows:

1) Ball Turret Gunner — Killstreak

(Image by Activision)

Call of Duty WWII fans knows the Ball Turret’s power well. Beginning the Season Two Battle Pass with a bang — or multiple across 30 seconds — the Ball Turret Gunner can be activated after achieving a 12 Killstreak, just like the Attack Dogs.

This Killstreak is hard to earn but rewarding to use, so prepare for potential carnage if you place it within one of the three available slots.

2) Sticky Bomb — Lethal Equipment

(Image by Activision)

A familiar sight for veteran players, the Sticky Bomb is a direct rival to the Frag Grenade and Gammon Bomb as a throwable explosive equipment piece.

Consider it the perfect choice for those stuck between a Frag and a Gammon Bomb.

3) Armory — Perk 1

(Image by Activision)

A direct counter-Perk to Engineer, Armory is ideal for Operators who use more than just their weaponry in combat, namely placeable Demolition Charges, concussion mines, and placeable Field Equipment pieces.

4) Mechanic — Perk 3

(Image by Activision)

Mechanic provides a reasonable buff to Field Upgrade charge time, making it a must-have for completing challenges related to them or for Operators who love using them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two launches February 14, 2022. The title is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Battle.net.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar