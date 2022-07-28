Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Patch Notes - Massive Weapon rebalance, Vargo-S, and more 

Activision has launched the Season 4 Reloaded update for Call of Warzone, bringing a slew of new updates, including weapon rebalances, a new SMG Vargo-S, and a crossover event with the iconic Terminator franchise.

Warzone was originally launched as a free-to-play battle royale mode for Modern Warfare but soon overtook the latter in both popularity and player counts. Warzone combines the free-to-play experience with the fun and satisfying ‘Call of Duty’ gameplay to bring an exciting battle royale experience to the table.

Since its launch back in early 2020, Warzone has crossed over with multiple mainline CoD titles, including Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, with Warzone currently crossing over with Vanguard. Here's a look at the Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch notes.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded - Modes

Rebirth of the Dead New Mode | July 27 through August 11

For a limited time, the classic Zombie Royale experience is coming back to Rebirth Island but with a twist.

For those who haven’t played before, here are the core rules:

Players become zombies when they die.

Zombies can collect antivirals from crates or dead Players to redeploy as a human.

Last team with a human wins.

Player Count: 10 squads of four.

The following additions have been made to the mode:

As Zombies are Eliminated, the Infestation Meter fills. When it’s full, all spectators are returned to play as Zombies. Then it all starts again.

Medical Supplies will be parachuted during the match to help humans and zombies alike.

Zombies that perform a Finishing Move on a human will redeploy.

Play to get one of two exclusive event Calling Cards;

Head Scratcher: Perform your Finishing Move as a Zombie.

Last Alive: Win a match of Rebirth of the Dead as a Human.

With the above changes also comes an ominous fog to Rebirth Island. For a limited time, experience this new mood and atmosphere during Rebirth of the Dead.

One final note: It seems the Golden Vaults have been opened. Who knows what awaits players inside?

James - JGOD @JGODYT Rebirth of the Dead Gamers are Passionate hahahahah Rebirth of the Dead Gamers are Passionate hahahahah https://t.co/aRzDoglDMg

Titanium Trials: Endurance New Mode | August 11 through August 24

First, there were the Iron Trials, and now, inspired by the rise of machines in the near future, it’s time for all Operators to gear up for the Titanium Trials in Caldera.

152 Players on Caldera in a game mode variant of Battle Royale

Maximum base armor threshold increased to 300 hit points, for a total of 400 effective health when fully plated

Core health is 100HP, and regeneration takes significantly longer to heal to full. Armor is everything, after all.

The Tempered Perk appears more frequently as ground loot for more efficient armor repairs.

Each Player begins the game and returns from the gulag with a Self-Revive Kit

Features a custom-built, thematic loot table to support the higher TTK gameplay, including exceedingly rare Redacted Weapons that are a step more powerful than Loadout Weapons.

The cost of Loadouts in Buy Stations begins at a higher price point and decreases over the duration of the match. Be sure to grab your discounted Loadouts as the circle collapses!

Updated infiltration cinematic for T-800 and T-1000 Terminator Operators

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded - Bug Fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera, allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing Helicopter damage from rotor blades not to be displayed in damage dealt.

Fixed an issue causing Players to lose their riot shields when downed in a vehicle.

Fixed an issue on Fortune’s Keep where Players were unable to climb/mantle boxes in Sea Caves.

Fixed an issue causing the Sten (VG) “Marauder Flash Hider” to have an incorrect name.

Fixed an issue causing some MW Weapon Attachments to have incorrect names.

Fixed an issue where the Scaled Snipe would cause some Weapons to be unusable when swapping Optic Attachments.

Fixed an issue causing the Gravity Inversion Execution to throw downed enemies an incorrect distance.

Fixed an issue causing the squad Placement indicator to disappear after pausing and unpausing in Golden Plunder.

Fixed an issue preventing the False Prospector Camo from being applied to Weapons.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded - General

Private Match Support Fortune's Keep

With the success of our newest map, Fortune's Keep, the team is working hard to bring the experience to Private Matches.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded - Gameplay

“Cursed Ground” New Special Event | Fortunes Keep

Fortune’s Keep is now considered Cursed Ground – and now has a special event to match. There are several “Cursed Chests” hidden around the newly discovered island. These chests contain power-ups and high-quality items which can only be unlocked by brave souls who survive a hungry horde. Once the event begins, Zombies will continuously spawn in the vicinity of the cursed chest. Eliminate them near the chest to harvest Wisps. As your collection grows, more difficult waves of zombies will rise to protect their Cursed Ground. Harvest enough Wisps within the time limit to secure victory and access the rewards within, including Cash, Killstreaks, Equipment, and possibly Perk Tokens.

Portable Redeploy Balloon New Deployable | All Modes

A portable version of the popular Redeploy Balloons that can be placed on the ground and used until it expires or is destroyed.

The Portable Redeploy Balloon functions as follows:

Has half the health of a normal Redeploy Balloon

Has a shorter launch distance of a normal Redeploy Balloon.

Will despawn automatically after a short time.

Comes with a unique icon identifier on the Tac Map.

Can be found in ground loot or as the reward for completing a Supply Drop Contract, as a guaranteed drop from the crate.

OpTic TeeP @TylerTeeP The new portable balloons are awesome The new portable balloons are awesome https://t.co/Awb8CiEmSC

Bomber Planes (are back!) Returning Feature| Caldera Battle Royale

Developer note: We have enjoyed watching the new Player stories that the Fighter Planes added to Season Four, so we have also re-enabled the Bombers for Battle Royale and will continue to monitor their sentiment and engagement over the season.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded - Quality of Life

Adjustments in Warzone

Teammate Buy Back All Maps & Modes

Previously, if a Player had enough money and a redeploy token, the redeploy token would be used before the money. Now, money will be used first.

If a Player has a redeploy token and no money, the redeploy token will be spent.

Gas Circle Fortune’s Keep

The Gas Circle radii size and timings have been rebalanced for faster match pacing. We are going to continue to review data and sentiment as we finetune the Fortune's Keep experience.

Radar Jammer Drop Rates Fortune's Keep

Reduced Radar Jammer drop rates on Fortune’s Keep to align with the current drop rates on Rebirth Island.

Respawn Loadouts Resurgence Modes

Updated most Weapons & added new ones into the Resurgence respawn/spawn Loadouts.

Armored SUV Nitrous Boost

The Armored SUV, first introduced at the beginning of Season Four, now has Nitrous Boost capabilities.

Trophy Systems

Trophy systems have previously been able to destroy certain Field Upgrades. Moving forward, the Trophy System will only affect Lethals and Tacticals.

Legendary Supply Boxes Caldera

Legendary (Orange) Supply Box spawn rates have been increased on Caldera.

Previous Adjustments

Weapon Trade Stations Caldera

Weapon Trade Stations have been added to various locations across Caldera that allow Players to trade in their Weapons for high-value loot.

Radar Jammer Radii Rebirth Island & Fortune’s Keep

Reduced the radius of the Radar Jammer on Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep.

Buy Stations Fortune's Keep

Increased the number of Buy Stations available on Fortune's Keep from 10 to 13.

Public Events Fortune's Keep

The Firesale Public Event will now happen in Circle 3.

Cash Extraction Chopper can now appear in Circles 2 and 4.

Lootable Perks Fortune's Keep

Lootable Perks have been enabled on Fortune's Keep.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded - Perks

Serpentine

An important update to this Perk will drop shortly after the mid-season launch.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded - Tactical Equipment

Thermite

Stick Damage increased to 40, up from 30

This change results in reliable down when sticking a target that does not have EOD equipped.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded - Weapons

General

Base Weapons from Vanguard Season One through Season Three have been unlocked for all Players.

New Weapons in Warzone

Vargo-S: Assault Rifle (VG)

Trading firepower for improved accuracy and fire rate, this rifle excels in medium and long-range engagements.

New Camos in Warzone

Zombie Camos from Vanguard are now available and equippable in Warzone.

Redacted Weapons in Warzone

Vanguard Redacted Weapons made their debut at the launch of Fortune's Keep. These Weapons not only include a 10-attachment setup but also contain an exclusive Redacted gun perk.

This Weapon perk is a combination of some of the more desirable gun perks: Fleet, Steady, Perfectionist, Vital, Hardscope, Brace, Spotter, Awareness, Wreck, Mechanic, Fast Melee, and Onhand.

Needless to say, a redacted Weapon is an extremely dangerous and highly sought-after piece of loot. What's more, you’ll be able to find additional rare Redacted Weapons in Titanium Trials: Endurance.

Recommended Weapons in Warzone

We are closing in on 200 Weapons in Warzone, and with so many to choose from, it can be difficult to know what the right choice is when returning to the game for a new season.

Starting in Season Four Reloaded, we will be rolling out a new feature with some players where select weapons from each category will be flagged as “Recommended” to help guide them toward a Weapon that is currently performing well within its class.

Weapon Adjustments

Assault Rifles in Warzone

The current health of the Long-Range Assault Rifle category is not where we’d like it to be. As it stands, the best performing builds are ones that result in the least amount of recoil.

It’s high time we take a pass at some of the major outliers so that Vanguard Assault Rifles are less likely to devolve into pinpoint accurate lasers. While some Weapons are intentionally made to be easier to control, those should receive penalties to their damage profile, which we will roll out over time.

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)

CGC 30" XL

Vertical Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 28%

Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 28%

CGC 27" 2B

Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 25%, down from 35%

8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags

Vertical Recoil control decreased to 11%, down from 16%

Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 11%, down from 16%

Chariot WR

Recoil Control decreased to 12%, down from 14%

Hardscope

The recoil control that Hardscape provides the BAR has been decreased.

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

VDD 760MM 05B

Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 30%, from 40%

Krausnick 620mm Precision

Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 30%, from 40%

Cooper Carbine (VG)

9mm 60 Round Drums

Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 11%, down from 29.5%

Assault Rifle Bravo (VG)

.303 British 36 Round Mags

Muzzle Velocity increased to -10%, up from -20%

NZ-41 (VG)

Sustained Recoil Control decreased

Max Damage range decreased to 33.5 meters, down from 35.6 meters.

Min Damage decreased to 30, down from 34

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.27, down from 1.3

Nikita AVT (VG)

Movement Speed Scale increased to 0.87, up from 0.86

ADS Movement Speed Scale increased to 1.22, up from 1.2

Empress 613mm FA

Movement Speed increased to -2.5%, up from -3%

ADS Time Penalty decreased to -6%, down from -8%

Recoil Control increased to 11%, up from 10%

Sprint to Fire Penalty decreased to -4.5%, down from -5%

6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums

Damage Range decreased to -6%, down from -4%

Muzzle Velocity decreased to -10%, down from -6%

Recoil Control increased to 2.5%, up from 2%

Hipfire accuracy increased to 4.5%, up from 4%

KG M40 (VG)

Max Damage Range decreased to 30.5 meters, down from 33 meters

Min Damage decreased to 25, down from 26

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.46, down from 1.5

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 35%

.30-06 60 Round Drums

Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -35%, down from -40%

CR-56 AMAX (MW)

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.56

Min Damage increased to 28, up from 24

Kilo 141 (MW)

Mid Damage step removed.

Min Damage increased to 23, up from 18

FARA 83 (BOCW)

Max Damage Range increased to 28 meters, up from 25.4 meters

Krig 6 (BOCW)

Mid Damage increased to 26, up from 25

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.55, up from 1.5

M13 (MW)

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.3, up from 1.01

Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.61, up from 1.55

7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Capacity increased to 45, up from 40

Damage Penalty Removed

Damage Range now decreased by 15%

Rate of Fire increased to 7.5%, up from 6.7%

Recoil Control decreased to 20%, down from 40%

7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags

Damage Penalty Removed

Damage Range now decreased by 15%

Rate of Fire increased to 7.5%, up from 6.7%

Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 40%

.30 Russian Short 45 Round Drums

Muzzle velocity increased to 25%, up from 10%

Damage Bonus increased to 11%, up from 10%

Vertical Recoil Penalty decreased to -26%, down from -30%

Submachine Guns in Warzone

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

Botti 570mm Precisione

Headshot Locational Damage Scalar decreased to 1.14, down from 1.2

H4 Blixen (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.46, down from 1.5

Min Damage decreased to 27, down from 28

Movement Speed scale decreased to 0.9, down from 0.91

Jonsson 9” RMK

Min Damage decreased to 28, down from 30

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

Headshot Locational Damage Scalar decreased to 1.1, down from 1.18

Marco 5 (VG)

Max Damage decreased to 34, down from 36

Mid Damage decreased to 30, down from 32

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.25, down from 1.5

Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Locational Damage Multipliers have been removed.

UGR (BOCW)

Upper Extremities Locational Damage multiplier increased to 1, up from 0.9

Max Damage increased to 39, up from 38

Max Damage Range increased to 11.45 meters, up from 10.8 meters

Mid Damage Range increased to 17.17 meters, up from 15.26 meters

Submachine Gun Delta (MW)

Min Damage increased to 28, up from 26

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.42, up from 1.01

Submachine Gun Alpha (BOCW)

Max Damage Range increased to 10 meters, up from 7.6 meters

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.01

Shotguns in Warzone

The following shotguns Max Pellet Damage has been increased by 26%

.410 Ironhide (BOCW)

Einhorn Revolving (VG)

Double Barrel (VG)

Combat Shotgun (VG)

Shotgun Charlie (MW)

Model 680 (MW)

VLK Rogue (MW)

Hauer 77 (BOCW)

Shotgun Bravo (BOCW)

Max Pellet Damage increased to 25, up from 24

Gracey Auto (VG)

Max Pellet Damage increased to 25, up from 24

Mid 1 Pellet Damage increased to 20, up from 18

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 18, up from 14

Min Pellet Damage increased to 14, up from 8.

Shotgun Delta (MW)

Max Pellet Damage increased to 25, up from 24

Min Pellet Damage increased to 14, up from 12.

Streetsweeper (BOCW)

Min Pellet Damage increased to 10, up from 9.

Sniper Rifles in Warzone

Kar98k (VG)

ADS Transition in Time decreased to 405ms, down from 430ms

ADS Transition out Time decreased to 380ms, down from 390ms

VDD RE02K

ADS Time Bonus increased by 13%, up from 12%

6.5mm Sakura 5 Round Mags

Damage Penalty Removed

ADS Time Penalty decreased to -3%, down from -4%

3-Line Rifle (VG)

Max Damage Decreased to 109, down from 115

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.1

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.06

Lower Extremities Damage Multiplier increased to 1, up from 0.9

Medium Telescopic Sight

ADS Idle Sway decreased by 50%

Type 99 10.0x Telescopic

ADS Idle Sway decreased by 50%

Type 97 5x Telescopic

ADS Idle Sway decreased by 50%

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)

ADS Transition in Time decreased to 520ms, down from 600ms

ADS Transition out Time decreased to 410ms, down from 460ms

Marksman Rifles in Warzone

M1 Garand (VG)

Lower Extremities Damage Multiplier increased to 1, up from 0.8

Cooper 21” Shrouded

Muzzle Velocity increased to 35%, up from 30%

.303 British 12 Round Clips

Muzzle Velocity penalty decreased to -10%, down from -20%

Damage Penalty Removed

Damage Range penalty increased to -30%, up from -20%

Rate of Fire bonus decreased to 17.5%, down from 34.5%

.30-06 20 Round Drums

Movement Speed penalty increased to -2.5%, up from -2%

R1 Shadowhunter (BOCW)

Bolt Accuracy increased by 50%

Crossbow (MW)

Bolt Accuracy increased by 35%

Light Machine Guns in Warzone

Whitely (VG)

28” Gracey Mk.9

Horizontal Recoil Control increased to 22%, up from 20%

26” Gracey Rapid

Rate of Fire Bonus decreased by 35%

Max Damage increased to 26, up from 21

Min Damage increased to 20, up from 17

Muzzle Velocity Penalty decreased to -10%, down from -16%

Horizontal Recoil Penalty decreased to -22%, down from -30%

.50 BMG 150 Round Boxes

Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -22%, down from -25%

View Center Scaler increased to 0.82, up from 0.77

.303 British 45 Round Mags

Rate of Fire bonus decreased to 4%, down from 5%

Horizontal Recoil control increased to 30%, up from 28%

Vertical Recoil control increased to 26%, up from 22%

CGC R2 Padded

Initial Recoil Penalty decreased to -2%, down from -3%

Sustained Recoil Bonus increased to 4%, up from 3%

UGM-8 (VG)

Romauld 560mm DA

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.3

Horizontal Recoil Control now increased by 10%

Tactical Rifles in Warzone

CARV.2 (BOCW)

Max Damage Range increased to 33 meters, up from 30.5 meters

M16 (BOCW)

Max Damage increased to 42, up from 40

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.21, up from 1.1

Pistols in Warzone

Pistol Melee Lunge Distance decreased to 1.52 meters, down from 1.83 meters.

Handgun Echo (MW)

Max Damage increased to 91, up from 70

Mid Damage increased to 65, up from 49

Min Damage increased to 55, up from 45

RATT (VG)

Mid Damage Increased to 28, up from 26

Empress 129mm B03TT

Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -29%, down from -38%

7.62 Gorenko 14 Round Mags

Muzzle Velocity Penalty decreased to -10%, down from -20%

Damage Range Penalty decreased to -10%, down from -20%

.45 ACP 12 Round Mags

Locational Damage Penalty Removed

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded - Attachments

Muzzles in Warzone

Recoil Booster

Vertical Recoil Control now decreased by 1.5%

Fun fact, the recoil booster was previously only boosting horizontal recoil.

Under Barrels in Warzone

Bayonet (VG)

Movement Speed now increased by 1%

Carver Foregrip

Vertical Recoil control decreased to 7%, down from 9%

M1930 Strife Angled

Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 7%, down from 9%

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded - Operators

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



New Modes, Gameplay updates, new Camos, new Weapons & adjustments, new Operators, and more!



The Patch Notes are available at: #Warzone Season Four Reloaded launches at 9AM PST!New Modes, Gameplay updates, new Camos, new Weapons & adjustments, new Operators, and more!The Patch Notes are available at: ravensoftware.com/community/2022… 📢 #Warzone Season Four Reloaded launches at 9AM PST!New Modes, Gameplay updates, new Camos, new Weapons & adjustments, new Operators, and more! The Patch Notes are available at: ravensoftware.com/community/2022… https://t.co/oj4X6cAGks

Tracer Pack: Terminator T-800 Mastercraft Ultra Operator Bundle In Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

“I need your clothes, your boots, and your motorcycle.” — T-800 Terminator

The first cybernetic organism developed by Skynet, the Model T-800, is perfectly able to blend in with humans utilizing living tissue over a hyper alloy skeleton. Now is your chance to become the classic Model T-800 Terminator.

This ten-item Bundle features the Ultra-rarity “Model T-800” Operator paired with its own Finishing Move, Play of the Game, and MVP highlights for a truly immersive experience. Also, get the “Neural Net Processor” Ultra Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint, “Coltan Alloy” and “Motorhead” Legendary Weapon Blueprints, “Always Scanning” Charm, “I’ll Be Back” Animated Emblem, and the “Infrared Optics” Reticle.

Tracer Pack: Terminator T-1000 Ultra Operator Bundle In Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

“Say, that’s a nice bike.” — T-1000 Terminator

Skynet’s advanced AI model, the Model T-1000, is developed from a mimetic polyalloy liquid metal capable of shape shifting to better impersonate the human resistance.

The Ultra “Model T-1000” Operator leads this ten-item Bundle, which also features its own Finishing Move, Play of the Game, and MVP highlights, as well as three Legendary Weapon Blueprints: the “Liquid Metal” SMG, the “Persistent Mission” Assault Rifle, and the “Identity Theft” LMG. Also, equip the “Alternative Future” Watch, the animated “Full Chase” Emblem, and the animated “Unstoppable” Calling Card.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far