Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: Modern Warfare weapons return to meta, Vanguard weapons nerfed

Releasing on July 27, Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4's Reloaded update is finally here. With massive changes to the playlist, zombies, new weapons, and much more, the mid-season update has already got fans excited.

The recent release has brought significantly altered the weapon balancing in Warzone. While the title was constantly criticized for its Vanguard meta in the last season, Raven has finally listened to the community.

+ Rebirth of the Dead #Warzone playlist update is live.Battle RoyaleFortune's Keep Resurgence (Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads)Rebirth Island Resurgence (Quads)+ Plunder Quads+ Rebirth of the Dead #Warzone playlist update is live. Battle Royale Fortune's Keep Resurgence (Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads) Rebirth Island Resurgence (Quads)+ Plunder Quads + Rebirth of the Dead https://t.co/YUKxQKH9bI

The Season 4 Reloaded patch notes revealed some massive nerfs to all the known Vanguard metas. Not only that, the developers have buffed some of the fan-favorite Modern Warfare and Cold War weapons to maintain the weapon balancing in-game.

Some Vanguard weapons get massive nerfs in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

In Season 3, the NZ-41 was the undisputed king. With almost no recoil, massive DPS, and a decent fire rate, it shredded enemies in any range. In the new update, the NZ-41's recoil has been decreased along with the minimum damage and the maximum damage range.

Another Vanguard assault rifle, which was not as good as the NZ-41 but got a place in the last meta roster due to it's low recoil, has also been significantly nerfed following the season 4 reloaded update. The gun in question is the KG M40.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone The Season 4 reloaded update has really shaken up the meta in Warzone.



Here’s everything you need to know to find the new meta in Call of Duty after todays update. The Season 4 reloaded update has really shaken up the meta in Warzone. Here’s everything you need to know to find the new meta in Call of Duty after todays update. https://t.co/rZgXnJioog

As for Vanguard SMGs, the Marco 5 and the H4 Blixen dominated the battlefield in terms of close-range combat in the last couple of months. The H4 Blixen in Season 3 and the Marco 5 in Season 4's first part were so overpowered that they did not give opposing players the chance to fight back if they were caught off-guard.

With Marco 5's decreased damage and H4 Blixen's movement scale speed, both overpowering guns have been nerfed on more levels than one, along with most other Vanguard weapons.

Modern Warfare and Cold War guns could come back to the meta again

Due to Vanguard weapons prevalence in Warzone, both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War weapons went unnoticed by the community. With today's update, some of the classic old metas are back again and might be viable in the upcoming days.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



has buffed the Amax as well as several other Modern Warfare 2019 weapons such as the Kilo, M13, Uzi and more! ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone @RavenSoftware While I have you here, please make the AMAX usable again. @RavenSoftware While I have you here, please make the AMAX usable again. 🙏 They actually did it. @RavenSoftware has buffed the Amax as well as several other Modern Warfare 2019 weapons such as the Kilo, M13, Uzi and more! twitter.com/modernwarzone/… They actually did it. @RavenSoftware has buffed the Amax as well as several other Modern Warfare 2019 weapons such as the Kilo, M13, Uzi and more! twitter.com/modernwarzone/… https://t.co/K0zrNygnlY

The CR-56 AMAX, Kilo 141, and M13 from Modern Warfare, as well as the FARA 83 and the Krig 6 from Cold War, have received major buffs in the update. Although the M13 was the only weapon that could compete with Vanguard weapons in recent days, it received the smallest buff.

With Kilo's minimum damage being increased and the mid-range drop-off being removed, the good old Modern Warfare meta might make a massive comeback in the upcoming meta roster.

Moreover, the AMAX was always a beast in Warzone. However, it received some significant nerfs before to decrease the damage output. This has been changed in the recent update, and it is very probable that the gun will become a demon again.

Keeping all the stats in mind, the upcoming days are going to be interesting as all these weapons will have more or less an equal chance to shine.

