Is Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) worth playing in July 2022?

In 2019, when Call of Duty Modern Warfare first came out, it revolutionized the modern FPS genre. The visual fidelity, gameplay mechanics, the story, everything about the game was so near-perfect that fans expected more from Activision in terms of the releases that came after it.

With the company failing to meet expectations regarding Vanguard's release last year, MW 2019 was the last title in the franchise that the community adored.

Now, in 2022, while the next iteration of the saga, MW 2, is on the verge of release, a question arises: Is the 2019 game still worth giving a try in 2022?

2019's Modern Warfare is absolutely worth a shot in 2022

The Call of Duty franchise saw a complete reboot of the Modern Warfare saga with the release of the 2019 title. While the game shares the same name as the OG MW from 2007, it offers a completely new experience.

A great campaign

With some iconic characters, MW 2019 offers a great campaign storyline that is graphic, engaging, and well written. The choices that players need to make reflect the hard decisions soldiers have to make on the battlefield, which makes the game more appropriate for the present timeline.

The story is also important prior to the release of MW 2, as the sequel takes place in the same world. While the upcoming campaign might have a stand-alone narrative, most of the characters from the previous title are returning. So, before players jump into the new game, they should absolutely try the Modern Warfare (2019) campaign out.

Immersive multiplayer and gameplay

Call of duty Modern Warfare offers one of the most immersive multiplayer experiences in the franchise. With a significant number of multiplayer maps and a more realistic mode named Ground War, it features a more enjoyable multiplayer than the current title Vanguard.

Furthermore, the gameplay, along with Gunsmith, also deserves praise. When the game was initially released, it seemed special and offered a smooth experience. With the unique custom loadout system the game possesses, it is still one of the best ways to enjoy Call of Duty in 2022.

The best-looking Call of Duty yet?

The game's visual fidelity was clearly ahead of its time, and it is still the best-looking title in the franchise's history. Attention to detail in the game is probably the best that the franchise has ever released. Activision has failed to produce another product that could compete with MW (2019) in terms of graphics.

Drawbacks

However, there are some drawbacks for fans who want to try the MW 2 out in 2022. While the game is still probably the best COD experience you can get right now, its live service is in a tough spot. There are a lot of glitches on the map, and players exploit them. Moreover, the cheating issue is still present as MW (2019) does not have a dedicated anti-cheat system.

Even when the drawbacks are taken into account, the title is still worth a try right now. Plus, the forthcoming iteration will have a lot of features seen in MW (2019). Hence, it is absolutely recommended to play Modern Warfare 2019 in 2022.

