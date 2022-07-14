All new Field Upgrades in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer leaked

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 leaks are flooding the community. After leaker Reality found Modern Warfare 2 information in Warzone mobile files, he posted multiple leaks, including images, on his Twitter account. Fortunately, before Activision took the images down, fans had already made the leaks go viral.

There is enough information available regarding the forthcoming iteration of Modern Warfare, including some images of multiplayer maps, upcoming perks, multiplayer modes, killstreaks, Field Upgrades, and many more.

Here are all the upcoming brand-new Field Upgrades coming with Modern Warefare 2 based on the leaks.

All datamined Modern Warfare 2 Field Upgrades leaked so far

Tactical Camera

The Tactical Camera is a completely new piece of equipment and is a remote-controlled camera, which players can use to mark enemies. It can also be thrown on the wall and will stick to it. This will help players keep an eye out for anyone who is entering a building or a closed space.

To activate this Field Upgrade, players will need to press the Field Upgrade button and throw it and press it again to activate it. The camera will automatically mark enemies and send notifications to the user until it’s destroyed.

Stimpistol

Although its image has been taken down, it is known that this item is a handgun, which serves the same purpose as a Rainbow Six equipment named MPD-O. Players can use this equipment to revive a downed teammate from a distance. Needless to say, this ability is going to come in handy in a range of scenarios where it's difficult to get to a mortally-wounded teammate.

Battle Rage

Another Field Upgrade that was leaked by Reality was Battle Rage. Popular industry leaker TheGhostOfHope posted a tweet on July 10 where he explained how the new Field Upgrade might work. In his post, he stated,

"Battle Rage: Experimental stimulant that gives you an adrenaline rush. Health regenerates quickly, Tactical Equipment is resisted, and Tactical Sprint is constantly refreshed."

So, this new equipment will almost certainly work similarly to Modern Warfare's Tactical Stim, and this will probably be a buffed version of the infamous equipment.

Though Reality could not retrieve information regarding all the Field Upgrades, here is a list of all the new ones that will feature in Modern Warfare 2.

EMP

Tactical Camera

Inflatable Decoy

Stimpistol

Battle Rage

Sonar Pulse

Sound Veil

Introduced in Modern Warfare (2019), Field Upgrades are special equipment in Call of Duty that helps players and their respective teams tactically, both offensively and defensively. Since the release of Modern Warfare (2019), all premium Call of Duty titles have featured Field Upgrades, including Warzone. So it is no surprise that Modern Warfare 2 will feature them as well.

MW 2 game is all set to be released on October 28 and is available for pre-purchase now.

