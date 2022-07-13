All upcoming game modes in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer leaked

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is probably the most anticipated game of 2022. The hype around the multiplayer FPS is unreal, with the release date getting close. While the game will be available for players to play from October 28, excitement has reached sky-high.

With fans getting impatient with each passing day, leakers in the industry are not sitting around. Prominent Call of Duty leaker Reality has found a ton of information regarding Modern Warfare 2 in Warzone Mobile's game files, which were data mined deep within.

A recent leak reported by Reality revealed the upcoming modes of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. Here is everything we know so far.

Leaker reveals upcoming game modes for Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

During Infinity Ward's exclusive pre-reveal event, we got a sneak peek of what the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer might look like. With two big battle maps and a significant number of core maps, the forthcoming iteration of Modern Warfare is set to give fans an immersive experience at launch.

Call of Duty multiplayer is popular for its multiple game modes that engage the community. The recent leak suggests possible game modes in MW 2 multiplayer. However, according to the datamined information, Reality has revealed a chunk of things alongside the game modes, the leaks include new perks, Killstreaks, Field Upgrades, and much more.

Some of the classic game modes are returning as usual. Team Death Match, Domination, and Hardpoint are on the roster for the upcoming modes, which fans can expect Call of Duty to add. Furthermore, some game modes that are returning to Modern Warfare 2 are Cyber Attack, Headquarters, Cranked, and Demolition.

As per the leak, a new mode is coming alongside the old one, Knock Out. This mode requires players to eliminate the other team or hold the cash when time runs out.

The fan-favorite game mode, Infected, is also returning, where one infected player hunts down other operators, and getting killed by an infected player will make the operator infected. Players need to survive till the timer ends, and if there is at least one survivor left, the survivor team wins, and if all operators have turned, the infected team wins.

Another popular mode that was introduced in Modern Warfare (2019), Ground War, is also returning with an additional mode named Ground War Bomb. Ground War is Call of Duty's take on realistic warfare.

Here is a list of all the modes coming to the game:

Gunfight

Capture the Flag

Bounty

Kill Confirmed

Cranked

Cyber Attack

Demolition

Domination

Infected

Free for All

Hardpoint

Headquarters

Search and Destroy

Team Deathmatch

Ground War

Ground War Bomb

Knockout

All or Nothing

As the game's open beta release date gets closer and closer, the excitement is at its peak. Although the official date has not yet been confirmed, fans can expect players to be able to play the Open Beta test pretty soon. Modern Warfare 2 is all set to be released on October 28 this year.

