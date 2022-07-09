Insider leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's menu screen

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Open Beta test getting closer and closer, fans are now more excited than ever. As the last iteration of Modern Warfare took the world by storm, fans are eagerly awaiting the premium Call of Duty title. The hype regarding Modern Warfare 2 is unreal at the moment, and leakers are trying their best to keep the hype alive.

In a recent tweet, the popular CoD leaker, Reality, posted a photo of Modern Warfare 2's menu screen. The tweet shows the logo in the background and some operators in front. Here is everything we know about the leak so far.

Leaker reveals the menu screen of Modern Warfare 2

As the tweet will eventually get taken down by Activision, the community has made the photo viral. The upcoming Modern Warfare 2's menu screen will feature a dark color palette with the Modern Warfare 2 logo in the background. The photo is quite blurry and pixelated, and it is difficult to ascertain a lot of the features. However, the location in the background might be a jungle. Furthermore, it seems like a part of the menu screen is covered in fog.

In addition to the logo, there are four operators on the screen. However, their faces are not visible in the photo. While we can't share the image due to copyright laws, the leaked image from Reality is quite similar to the fan-made concept art that got popular some time ago.

Usman @SKizzleAXE



youtu.be/WQyO3StB45c?t=… Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Menu Leak Suggest it will let you go back to older COD games Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Menu Leak Suggest it will let you go back to older COD gamesyoutu.be/WQyO3StB45c?t=… https://t.co/6izesC69oG

With almost ten studios involved in the game's development and Infinity Ward as the lead developer, the game promises an immersive experience that fans have never experienced before. The recent gameplay reveal, which was shown at the Summer Game Fest, further added to the already sky-high hype surrounding the game.

With a campaign, multiplayer, and a rumored third mode named DMZ, Activision is going all out to make the next iteration of Modern Warfare a success. The return of some iconic characters in the game is also something that fans are waiting for. Furthermore, the game will also feature advanced AI, dynamic weather, swimming, and further new additions to the already diverse gameplay mechanics of the FPS franchise. Developers have stated multiple times that the innovation in this title will leave fans immersed in the game for hours.

The game is available for pre-order now. Users who will pre-order the game will get exclusive access to the Open Beta release. Furthermore, there are two editions that fans can buy. While the standard edition offers only the game, the vault editions offer a lot of items, including a 50 tier battle pass skip.

While the release of the Open Beta test has not yet been officially confirmed, it will be confirmed soon. Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28, 2022.

