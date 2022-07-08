Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer to reportedly have a ranked mode soon after launch

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is undoubtedly the most anticipated title in the history of the FPS franchise. While the game is all set to be released on October 28, multiple leaks and rumors regarding the title have been floating around.

A recent leak reported by prominent Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope suggests that the forthcoming iteration of Modern Warfare might include the much-awaited ranked play for the multiplayer game mode.

Ranked play is not something completely new in Call of Duty history. Fans have seen ranked play in Advanced Warfare, World War 2, and even recently in Vanguard. While the Modern Warfare saga never had a ranked mode, Modern Warfare (2019) was probably the most popular CoD multiplayer in the franchise's history, and fans have wanted a ranked mode in a Modern Warfare game for a very long time.

Here is everything we know about Modern Warfare 2's ranked mode.

A ranked mode might come to Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

In a recent tweet, renowned Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope revealed that the ranked play for Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer might come soon after launch, and he mentioned that Treyarch Studios has been developing the mode.

With Infinity Ward being the lead developer of Modern Warfare 2, there are almost ten studios that work for the game, and Treyarch Studios is one of the most well-known studios in the Call of Duty franchise.

In another tweet, Hope stated:

"When I hyped up the leak I assumed people would be hyped by the fact that for the first time ever an Infinity Ward game would actually support Ranked Play in Multiplayer especially after the shrugging off of supporting any competitive stuff with MW19."

Infinity Ward is one of the lead developers in the franchise, but they have never developed a ranked game mode for Call of Duty. Fans have been craving a ranked mode in the Modern Warfare saga for a very long time.

The rumored ranked mode will have a similar system to Vanguard's multiplayer ranked mode

Furthermore, the new mode is likely to have a similar system to Vanguard's ranked multiplayer. Hope also stated:

"I don't know for sure but I think the ranked system MWII uses will be the one VG has. In my opinion it's a pretty great system for future CODs and can be improved in a few ways including more rewards and work much better on a more stable game build which results in less bugs lol."

Call of Duty Vanguard rolled out its own ranked system on February 18, 2022 to provide the competitive experience that fans have been wanting for a very long time. The Vanguard rank mode has an ELO system that tracks a player's Individual Skill Rating, based on which they can climb up to the ladder and boost their rank. There are a total of seven skill divisions, with five tiers for each division. Based on the leaks, the new Modern Warfare 2 ranked mode might adopt a similar system.

While the game is all set to be released on October 28, 2022, information regarding the said ranked mode is not yet official. However, fans can expect the developers to roll out the system soon after the launch of Modern Warfare 2.

