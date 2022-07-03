Exploring the future of Call of Duty: Should fans be worried about Modern Warfare 2? 

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is by far the most anticipated title in the history of the FPS gaming franchise. While the game is all set to be released in October 2022, some facts concerning what's happening inside the studio might make fans worry a bit about the future of the gaming goliath.

A recent exclusive by popular Call of Duty leaker Ralph Valve revealed some interesting details regarding what's going on inside. The report in whatifgaming further suggests the franchise's future and what we might experience in the forthcoming iteration of Modern Warfare.

What does the future hold for Call of Duty?

Call of Duty is probably the biggest FPS franchise in the world right now and the largest franchise in Activision. With their multiplayer gaming experience, campaign, and everything they provide, including Warzone and a mobile experience, it is no surprise that Activision requires a huge amount of manpower to function properly.

While Microsoft and Activision have already acquired the company and are facing numerous lawsuits, Call of Duty's attrition cost has worsened the situation. Multiple lead developers, designers, and company employees have left their jobs protesting against discrimination, unfair pay structure, and working conditions. In their latest annual report, they stated,

"First and foremost, we have dedicated even more resources to investigating complaints of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation raised through various reporting channels, and have taken appropriate action. We announced new policies and practices with respect to the prevention of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation."

However, that did not make a lot of employees stay. Eventually, to perfectly create the ultimate Call of Duty experience in Modern Warfare 2, the franchise needed new faces.

Should fans be worried about the future of Modern Warfare 2?

Almost ten studios have worked on Modern Warfare 2 with Infinity Ward as the lead and are still working to improve it. Many new employees were new to the industry and felt quite lost and disregarded according to the exclusive given by Ralph.

Another employee who had stated this to Ralph,

"I love the team at Infinity Ward, but I do hate how they manage people. They like to use and abuse people. Lots of talented individuals, a part of the team, and several departments, will be breaking up after this game has shipped. So, keep that in mind – it should be a big year for IW but after this next title I don’t see [Call of Duty] doing well in general.”

This statement concerns the future of Call of Duty. The reporter further stated that the next iteration, Modern Warfare 2, is in an excellent state right now. However, if fans expect a flawless product, that might not be possible due to everything going on.

Ralph @RalphsValve The game is in a great state! this isn’t any indication of Modern Warfare II itself.



this was more of a commentary on how Call of Duty fans shouldn’t expect a flawless product. The game is in a great state! this isn’t any indication of Modern Warfare II itself. this was more of a commentary on how Call of Duty fans shouldn’t expect a flawless product.

As for the future of the franchise itself, the way it's headed, all the upcoming projects after the Modern Warfare 2 release might be difficult to develop.

Previously, Activision has already confirmed that they will not release any CoD title in 2023, which is the first time in the franchise's history, indicating that they want to build their next experience in CoD into a thoughtful product and not a rushed one. However, a statement from the associates might make fans concerned about what the future holds for their favorite FPS gaming franchise.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

