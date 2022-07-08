All upcoming perks in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 leaked so far

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is by far the most anticipated title in the history of the franchise. While the game is all set to be released on October 28, 2022, fans are now more excited than ever.

A recent leak regarding the forthcoming iteration of Modern Warfare has revealed all the perks that will return from Modern Warfare (2019). The leak also reveals some of the new perks in the game.

Fans who are familiar with Call of Duty and how the perks work will know that they buff the operator's ability to a specific extent and offer an advantage over other players. Each perk is different and can be equipped with the unique class set up in Call of Duty. In Modern Warfare (2019), each operator could activate three perks at the same time. The perks are divided into Perk 1, Perk 2, and Perk 3 categories, and players can choose only one from each to equip.

List of perks that will reportedly feature in Modern Warfare 2

Players should note that none of this information has been officially confirmed by the developer Infinity Ward.

All the perks that have been leaked so far

All perks returning from Modern Warfare to Modern Warfare 2:

Battle Hardened

Amped

EOD

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Hardline

High Alert

Kill Chain

Overkill

Quick Fix

Restock

Scavenger

Shrapnel

Tracker

Spotter

Double Time

Tune Up

New perks in Modern Warfare 2:

Overwatch (could be the new name for Specialist)

Overcharge

Survivor

Extra Tactical

Focus

Pitcher

Details regarding the perks in Modern Warfare 2

Scavenger - This perk enables players to get ammo from dead players.

- This perk enables players to get ammo from dead players. Overkill - Players will be able to carry two primary weapons at the same time.

- Players will be able to carry two primary weapons at the same time. Spotter - This perk allows players to see enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Furthermore, players can mark these by using ADS and hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems.

- This perk allows players to see enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Furthermore, players can mark these by using ADS and hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems. Focus - This perk can increase the hold breath time, helping players focus on the target. It can also reduce sway and flinch while aiming down sight.

- This perk can increase the hold breath time, helping players focus on the target. It can also reduce sway and flinch while aiming down sight. Battle Hardened - It can reduce the strength of enemy stun, flash, and EMP effects. It is also immune to snapshot grenades. Hence, enemy players won't be able to reveal their position using Snapshot.

- It can reduce the strength of enemy stun, flash, and EMP effects. It is also immune to snapshot grenades. Hence, enemy players won't be able to reveal their position using Snapshot. Restock - One of the most useful perks in Modern Warfare (2019), this perk allows players to have their tactical and lethal equipment recharged over 25 seconds. Restock also allows players to spawn with an extra lethal. Furthermore, the explosive damage delays enemy healing.

- One of the most useful perks in Modern Warfare (2019), this perk allows players to have their tactical and lethal equipment recharged over 25 seconds. Restock also allows players to spawn with an extra lethal. Furthermore, the explosive damage delays enemy healing. Ghost - One of the most popular perks in Warzone history. Using this perk will make players undetectable by enemy UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors.

- One of the most popular perks in Warzone history. Using this perk will make players undetectable by enemy UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors. Amped - Decrease the time taken to reload, swap weapons, and use equipment.

- Decrease the time taken to reload, swap weapons, and use equipment. EOD - Makes players take less damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire.

- Makes players take less damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire. Double time - Doubles the duration of Tactical Sprint. It also increases crouch walking speed by 30%.

- Doubles the duration of Tactical Sprint. It also increases crouch walking speed by 30%. Extra Tactical - Players will spawn with extra Tactical equipment.

- Players will spawn with extra Tactical equipment. High Alert - Players get alerted the moment enemies see them outside their vision.

- Players get alerted the moment enemies see them outside their vision. Cold Blooded - Makes players undetectable by thermal optics and any AI targeting system. It also does not trigger the High Alert warning.

- Makes players undetectable by thermal optics and any AI targeting system. It also does not trigger the High Alert warning. Tune Up - Reduces the charge time of field upgrades by 40%.

- Reduces the charge time of field upgrades by 40%. Quick Fix - Enables players to regenerate health instantaneously after they kill a player. Capturing and Holding objectives will also increase the HGR (Health Regeneration Rate).

- Enables players to regenerate health instantaneously after they kill a player. Capturing and Holding objectives will also increase the HGR (Health Regeneration Rate). Kill Chain - This perk allows players to have the killstreak kills count towards the next killstreak. However, it can only be applied in one life. If a player dies, it does not count anymore. It is also not effective while Specialist is active.

- This perk allows players to have the killstreak kills count towards the next killstreak. However, it can only be applied in one life. If a player dies, it does not count anymore. It is also not effective while Specialist is active. Hardline - Reduces the kills required to earn killstreaks by one.

These are all the details regarding the perks of Modern Warfare 2 leaked by popular CoD leaker Reality. He has also revealed the icons of the upcoming perks in Modern Warfare 2. The game is set to be released on October 28, 2022.

