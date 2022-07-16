5 mistakes that Infinity Ward should avoid in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is undoubtedly the most hyped game in the FPS genre this year. As the game's release date gets closer and closer, the excitement has already reached sky-high. The game is set to be released on October 28, 2022.

With fans speculating on a number of things regarding the future iteration of Modern Warfare, leakers and industry insiders are not sitting around. They provide information to feed the community's enthusiasm.

Call of Duty's traditional multiplayer is one of the most important things fans should look out for. Several leaks datamined in Warzone Mobile's alpha file have revealed significant details about the much-awaited multiplayer of Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer would be better off without

However, with the travesty that Vanguard was, the community does not want to experience a repetition of the same mistakes again.

1) Bloom

The main drawback of Call of Duty: Vanguard was the introduction of 'Bloom.' While Bloom makes the gaming experience much more realistic, a game like Call of Duty is not supposed to be like that, to begin with. Fans loved Call of Duty for its arcade-style gameplay, fluid movement and lesser recoil.

According to one fan on Reddit,

"IMO this is an awful mechanic for a CoD game. There are tons of other ways to balance a weapon’s effective range like recoil, flinch, damage dropoffs, bullet velocity, body multipliers, etc."

They went on to say:

"Instead of giving guns a unique recoil pattern that rewards the player for learning how to control it, Sledgehammer added this BS mechanic to add more randomness to gunfights."

The community hopes that the developer Infinity Ward will not add Bloom this time and will probably keep the Call of Duty experience as traditional as it was.

2) New minimap

With the release of Modern Warfare (2019), Infinity Ward has introduced a new mini-map where the red dots will not show when an enemy fires unless a player possesses a UAV or Advanced UAV.

While fans have made peace with the mechanism over time, the community still wants to get back their classic mini-map in the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

While the Vanguard multiplayer kept the same Modern Warfare minimap, they had added a perk named 'Radar' which works like the classic one. The devs felt that the classic mini-map created a huge skill gap in terms of gameplay and they stated,

"Seeing the success there in terms of just the gameplay as well, keeping players focused on what’s in front of them.”

Hence, it is unlikely that the classic mini-map will return to Modern Warfare 2. However, the community surely wants that without a shred of doubt.

3) Old Ghost mechanism

While the infamous 'Ghost' perk was recently nerfed in Warzone Pacific, it is still one of the strongest perks in the multiplayer mode. Previously, a player with Ghost was undetectable from any device, including the Heartbeat sensor, UAVs and Advanced UAVs time.

This made passive players camp around the corner and wait for players to show up in front of them. While the community had wanted this perk to be nerfed for a very long time, the developers had finally listened and done so in Warzone.

However, with Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, fans do not want to see the Ghost Perk at its old self again. The new nerfed version requires players to always move if they want to be undetectable, which makes camping nearly impossible.

4) Fast TTK

Time to Kill is an important mechanic in Call of Duty multiplayer. While some people like fast TTK as it kills players immediately and gives that desired kill, a huge part of the community does not want TTK to be that fast.

Compared to Apex Legends, call of Duty's TTK is much faster. While fans do not want TTK as long as Apex Legends', the traditional CoD TTK is something that gives an unfair gaming experience to some players. It makes players unable to fight back as faster Time to Kill kills a player instantaneously.

While Call of Duty's arcade game style is popular for its fast TTK, fans want a proper balance in Modern Warfare 2, where they'll have a chance to fight while shredding enemies simultaneously.

5) Spawn logic

Fans have repeatedly stated during the Modern Warfare days that they do not like the spawn logic in MW (2019). The 'Squad Spawn' in the game allows players to spawn near their squad. Sometimes, it's in front of enemies or where they were killed the last time, which makes the multiplayer experience unbearable.

The same mistake continued in the Vanguard multiplayer and according to some fans, Vanguard probably has the worst spawn logic in the entire COD history.

Fans want Infinity Ward to look into this matter and fix the spawn logic to give fans an enjoyable experience in the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

While many other things will make the future iteration an immersive experience for the community, these are the five most important things that fans want Infinity Ward to look into.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

