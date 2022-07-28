Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded - How to unlock Vargo-S assault rifle

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard got its mid-season update on July 27, 2022. The fourth season of these titles, called Mercenaries of Fortune, is witnessing tons of new in-game content, courtesy of the Season 4 Reloaded update, which has a lot to offer in terms of new limited-time events and cosmetics.

The Patch Notes are available at: #Warzone Season Four Reloaded launches at 9AM PST!New Modes, Gameplay updates, new Camos, new Weapons & adjustments, new Operators, and more!The Patch Notes are available at: ravensoftware.com/community/2022… 📢 #Warzone Season Four Reloaded launches at 9AM PST!New Modes, Gameplay updates, new Camos, new Weapons & adjustments, new Operators, and more! The Patch Notes are available at: ravensoftware.com/community/2022… https://t.co/oj4X6cAGks

While players race to earn limited-time rewards in Call of Duty's most recent update, a permanent addition has been made to the existing gun library in Warzone. The brand new Vargo-S assault rifle has been included in the game as well as in Vanguard; Activision has revealed how to unlock this weapon that is sure to pack a punch.

Unlocking this new Call of Duty weapon in Warzone and Vanguard isn't super difficult

Players can get their hands on this slow but hard-hitting assault rifle by doing either of these:

Get 15 close-range kills.

Purchasing any available or future bundle that contains this assault rifle.

Vargo-S assault rifle in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The Vargo-S in-game with a unique blueprint (Image via Activision)

The Call of Duty Warzone weapon library features one of the biggest collections of weapons in modern gaming history. Spanning Activision’s three previous Call of Duty titles, Warzone boasts weapons and equipment from Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

A new assault rifle is here to make its mark in the current Warzone meta. Called the Vargo-S, the new gun is a Vanguard weapon that was teased even before the launch of Season 4. It has arrived with Season 4 Reloaded, and the official description of this weapon from Activision states this:

"Trading firepower for improved accuracy and fire rate, this rifle excels in medium and long range engagements."

Based on the description, players can get an idea that the Vargo-S will be a weapon that fires slowly but packs a serious punch. This weapon will surely be an ideal choice for medium to long-range combat. Whether or not this assault rifle joins the likes of the NZ-41 as meta loadouts is yet to be seen.

More content in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Zombies are coming to bit.ly/ROTD-Guide What’s worse than being overcome by the horde? Becoming part of it… 🧟‍♂️Zombies are coming to #RebirthIsland on July 27. Learn how to survive to the end in Rebirth of the Dead with tips from the #CODBlog What’s worse than being overcome by the horde? Becoming part of it… 🧟‍♂️Zombies are coming to #RebirthIsland on July 27. Learn how to survive to the end in Rebirth of the Dead with tips from the #CODBlog: bit.ly/ROTD-Guide https://t.co/3hrU14UQ0p

The arrival of Vargo-S is not the only great thing to come with the Season 4 Reloaded update, as it also includes a new game mode called Rebirth of the Dead, which brings back menacing Zombies to the iconic Rebirth Island from Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. This limited-time game mode will be available from July 27 till August 11, 2022.

Zombies and Terminators arrive with Season 4 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Also, players should be prepared or get terminated since Titanium Trials will start next month, from August 11 to August 24, 2022. Inspired by the classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day, players will feel the strength of being a terminator via increased armor health and unique loot; players will drop onto Caldera along with others in a test of durability.

Season 4 Reloaded is live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

