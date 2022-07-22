Titanium Trials comes to Call of Duty Warzone with Season 4 Reloaded: What to expect and rewards revealed

The fourth season of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard, called “Mercenaries of Fortune,” is close to completing its first month on July 22.

Activision has finally revealed its plans for the mid-season update. Scheduled for July 27, it will enable new playlists and a new assault rifle for players to unlock.

Among the entries of Zombies and Terminators in Call of Duty Warzone, users will be put to the test with the introduction of the Titanium Trials. Releasing on August 11, the two-week event aims to examine the endurance of every individual on the playing field, and they can expect tons of rewards if successful.

What to expect with Titanium Trials in Call of Duty Warzone

As chaos ensues over Warzone, Activision has decided that it is time to study the endurance and stamina of gamers and operators alike with the release of the Titanium Trials.

Like the Iron Trials event, Titanium Trials gets its name from the desire to enhance operators into killing machines like the Terminators.

Going live in Call of Duty Warzone, the Titanium Trials will enable the maximum base armor threshold to be incremented to 300 hit points. That’s not all.

The Tempered Perk will be available as ground loot a lot more often. This perk allows players to refill their armor with just two armor plates instead of the base three. It also fully recharges their armor when equipped through a loadout.

Users will start each match with a Self-Revive Kit in their inventory. To balance this out, the base health regeneration rate will be slowed. Hence, it will take more time for health to restore, enabling the game mode to be highly skill-based with a longer TTK.

Higher health will also require more potent weapons. Thus, to complement the increased health pool, the Titanium Trials will present a custom-built loot table that includes ultra-rare “Redacted” weapons, which will outclass any standard loadout weapon.

Though the cost of loadouts will be higher initially, the prices will drop later into matches.

Titanium Trials challenges and rewards revealed

The Titanium Trials gameplay footage (Image via Activision)

Following the basic battle royale rules on Caldera, and with the lack of resources on the map, the game mode promotes a more competitive environment where aggressive gameplay is rewarded. The event will feature eight unique challenges that put gamers’ skills to the test in this two-week event.

Upon successful completion of these challenges, they will be rewarded with:

Double XP or 2XP tokens

“Titanium Chrome” weapon camo players can equip on every weapon of their choice

Four Terminator 2: Judgment Day-inspired calling cards to show off to their friends and opponents alike

A Battle Pass tier-skip to complete your Season 4 Battle Pass sooner

Call of Duty users who complete all eight challenges will be specially rewarded with the Ultra “Liquid Metal” Weapon Camo, inspired by the T-1000. Those with sharper eyes, like a true Terminator, will unearth hidden prizes during the Titanium.

The event will go live on August 11 and run for two weeks, likely ending on August 25.

