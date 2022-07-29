Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded: Every Vanguard weapon now unlocked after latest update

Season 4 Reloaded update for Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard is live from July 27, 2022. The fourth season of Call of Duty, codenamed “Mercenaries of Fortune,” received its mid-season content update that introduced a new assault rifle called the Vargo-S, new game modes, challenge-based cosmetics, and much more.

Activision didn’t just stop there. Courtesy of the Season 4 Reloaded update, players will now be able to experience a whole arsenal of Vanguard weapons. According to the patch notes released by Raven Software, this update will unlock the base weapons from Vanguard Season 1 through Season 3 for all players.

All available weapons unlocked with Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded update

Meta weapons such as the NZ-41 (top) and H4 Blixen (bottom) now unlocked for all players (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty Vanguard was initially released with more than 30+ weapons ranging from melee weapons all the way to snipers and launchers. With the Season 1 Warzone Pacific update, the Call of Duty Warzone weapon collection saw another expansion with the addition of existing and future Vanguard weapons.

While weapons from Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops Cold War still need to be unlocked via challenges or in-game bundles available through the shop, Vanguard weapons will now be unlocked for all players. However, players will still be required to rank these weapons in order to unlock further customization options such as attachments and weapon camos.

The Vanguard weapons available with the Season 4 mid-season update will include those released from Season 1 to Season 3, including the latest SMG H4 Blixen that was available with Season 3 Reloaded. The list of all available weapons is as follows:

Available pre-season 1:

1911 3-Line Rifle AS44 Automaton Bar Bren Combat Shield Combat Shotgun DP27 Double Barrel Einhorn Revolving FS Fighting Knife G-43 Gracey Auto Itra Burst Kar98k Klauser M1 Bazooka M1 Garand M1928 MG42 MK11 Launcher MP-40 Machine Pistol NZ-41 Owen Gun PPSH-41 Panzerfaust Panzerschreck Ratt STG44 SVT-40 Sten Top Break Type 100 Type 11 Type 99 Volkssturmgewehr

Season 1 DLC weapons:

Cooper Carbine Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle Katana Sawtooth Welgun

Season 2 DLC weapons:

Armaguerra 43 Ice Axe KG M40 Skal Crusher Whitley: LMG

Season 3 DLC weapons:

H4 Blixen M1916: Marksman Rifle Nikita AVT: Assault Rifle Sledgehammer

More content available with Season 4 Reloaded

Rebirth of the Dead and Titanium Trials comes to Warzone (Image via Activision)

With such a huge collection of Vanguard weapons available to players, Call of Duty wants everyone to gather their firearms to face the undead horde that's taking over Rebirth Island in the Rebirth of the Dead game mode. This limited-time event will be available from July 27 to August 11. It will feature Zombies and Warzone’s iconic Rebirth Island map.

The Vargo-S is now available in Vanguard and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Another weapon that is joining the Warzone weapon collection is the Vargo-S. The weapon is a hard-hitting assault rifle that trades its fire rate for a stronger damage per shot. This brand new assault rifle can be unlocked by getting 15 close-range eliminations.

Last but not least, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is joining forces with Call of Duty to present the Titanium Trials: Endurance limited-time game mode. Starting on August 11, immediately after Rebirth of the Dead, the two-week event will test the player’s durability in battle, and they will be handsomely rewarded with Terminator-inspired calling cards and weapon camos.

Season 4 Reloaded is live in both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. It is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

