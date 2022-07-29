Create
Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded: Every Vanguard weapon now unlocked after latest update

A look into all the available weapons following the Season 4 Reloaded update (Image via Activision)
Sobuj Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified Jul 29, 2022 12:06 PM IST

Season 4 Reloaded update for Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard is live from July 27, 2022. The fourth season of Call of Duty, codenamed “Mercenaries of Fortune,” received its mid-season content update that introduced a new assault rifle called the Vargo-S, new game modes, challenge-based cosmetics, and much more.

Once a battleground for the living, #Warzone and #Vanguard are about to be swarmed by zombies and overrun by machines in Mercenaries of Fortune Reloaded launching on July 27 🧟‍♂️🤖Dive into the #CODBlog for everything coming with the latest update: bit.ly/MOFReloaded https://t.co/6cyG4JbXb7

Activision didn’t just stop there. Courtesy of the Season 4 Reloaded update, players will now be able to experience a whole arsenal of Vanguard weapons. According to the patch notes released by Raven Software, this update will unlock the base weapons from Vanguard Season 1 through Season 3 for all players.

All available weapons unlocked with Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded update

Meta weapons such as the NZ-41 (top) and H4 Blixen (bottom) now unlocked for all players (Image via Activision)
Call of Duty Vanguard was initially released with more than 30+ weapons ranging from melee weapons all the way to snipers and launchers. With the Season 1 Warzone Pacific update, the Call of Duty Warzone weapon collection saw another expansion with the addition of existing and future Vanguard weapons.

While weapons from Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops Cold War still need to be unlocked via challenges or in-game bundles available through the shop, Vanguard weapons will now be unlocked for all players. However, players will still be required to rank these weapons in order to unlock further customization options such as attachments and weapon camos.

Prepare to battle the living, zombies, and machines in #Warzone and #Vanguard.Welcome to the Mercenaries of Fortune Reloaded 👇🧵 https://t.co/Db71ZtLVOa

The Vanguard weapons available with the Season 4 mid-season update will include those released from Season 1 to Season 3, including the latest SMG H4 Blixen that was available with Season 3 Reloaded. The list of all available weapons is as follows:

Available pre-season 1:

  1. 1911

  2. 3-Line Rifle
  3. AS44
  4. Automaton
  5. Bar
  6. Bren
  7. Combat Shield
  8. Combat Shotgun
  9. DP27
  10. Double Barrel
  11. Einhorn Revolving
  12. FS Fighting Knife
  13. G-43
  14. Gracey Auto
  15. Itra Burst
  16. Kar98k
  17. Klauser
  18. M1 Bazooka
  19. M1 Garand
  20. M1928
  21. MG42
  22. MK11 Launcher
  23. MP-40
  24. Machine Pistol
  25. NZ-41
  26. Owen Gun
  27. PPSH-41
  28. Panzerfaust
  29. Panzerschreck
  30. Ratt
  31. STG44
  32. SVT-40
  33. Sten
  34. Top Break
  35. Type 100
  36. Type 11
  37. Type 99
  38. Volkssturmgewehr

Season 1 DLC weapons:

  1. Cooper Carbine

  2. Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle
  3. Katana
  4. Sawtooth
  5. Welgun

Season 2 DLC weapons:

  1. Armaguerra 43

  2. Ice Axe
  3. KG M40
  4. Skal Crusher
  5. Whitley: LMG

Season 3 DLC weapons:

  1. H4 Blixen

  2. M1916: Marksman Rifle
  3. Nikita AVT: Assault Rifle
  4. Sledgehammer

More content available with Season 4 Reloaded

Rebirth of the Dead and Titanium Trials comes to Warzone (Image via Activision)
With such a huge collection of Vanguard weapons available to players, Call of Duty wants everyone to gather their firearms to face the undead horde that's taking over Rebirth Island in the Rebirth of the Dead game mode. This limited-time event will be available from July 27 to August 11. It will feature Zombies and Warzone’s iconic Rebirth Island map.

The Vargo-S is now available in Vanguard and Warzone (Image via Activision)
Another weapon that is joining the Warzone weapon collection is the Vargo-S. The weapon is a hard-hitting assault rifle that trades its fire rate for a stronger damage per shot. This brand new assault rifle can be unlocked by getting 15 close-range eliminations.

Last but not least, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is joining forces with Call of Duty to present the Titanium Trials: Endurance limited-time game mode. Starting on August 11, immediately after Rebirth of the Dead, the two-week event will test the player’s durability in battle, and they will be handsomely rewarded with Terminator-inspired calling cards and weapon camos.

Season 4 Reloaded is live in both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. It is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

